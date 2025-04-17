Penei Sewell Featured in New Tua Tagovailoa Documentary
Tua Tagovailoa’s career ups and downs have been heavily covered ever since he was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
And most recently, the Miami Dolphins franchise passer executive produced, and is featured in, the Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride, a documentary on Polynesian-born football players. Among the other players highlighted is Detroit Lions star offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
The promotional video for the documentary showed glimpses of some of the Polynesian greats before Sewell, too, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Troy Polamalu and Junior Seau.
Sewell hails from American Samoa, where his family moved from in 2012 to pursue a career in American football. That led to an All-American and Outland Trophy-winning career with the Oregon Ducks.
The tackle was drafted No. 7 overall by Detroit in 2021, with whom he has since made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. He was the first player drafted by the Lions' current regime of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, and has been a cornerstone piece for the franchise ever since.
Along with Sewell and Tagovailoa, the documentary profiles Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Arizona Wildcats lineman (and NFL Draft hopeful) Jonah Savaiinaea and high school star Chris Henry Jr..
“The game on the island is physically harder,” Sewell begins the video.
He is also featured multiple other times throughout the promotional video.
“It is possible for you,” Sewell says in his final remarks. “It is just how bad you want it.”
Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride is set to premiere on Sunday, April 20, on FOX Sports at 2 p.m. EST.