Penei Sewell: 'I'll Bring the Juice'

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell is ready to play at right tackle.
Rookie Penei Sewell understands that he is now an integral part of the Detroit Lions' future. 

The No. 7 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft was selected by the organization to be one of the anchors of the offensive line for the next decade. 

At the first padded practice, Sewell let out a joyous celebration, after beating outside linebacker Julian Okwara in a one-on-one drill. 

"I don't like to speak about anything, but yeah, I'll bring the juice," Sewell said. "That's just who I am. Leave it at that. More juice, all that. You will see and feel me out there." 

Sewell has spent the majority of training camp working against outside linebacker Romeo Okwara, which has helped prepare the rookie for the one-on-one matchups that lie ahead with opposing defensive linemen and linebackers.  

“That man’s putting me through the ringer, and I couldn’t have asked for any better than that, because I know that I’m getting his best. And, I try my best to give him mine,” Sewell said.

Daily battles with Detroit's top defensive linemen will provide the rookie invaluable experience when it is time to suit up and take on several of the league's top pass-rushers. 

"And so, it’s a blessing again to be out there and go against him so I can get ready for this upcoming season. And, yeah, I look forward to the battles each and every day,” Sewell commented. 

