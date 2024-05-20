Penei Sewell Tops PFF's 25 Players Under 25 List Dominated by Lions
The Detroit Lions feature five players in the recently released top 25 players under the age of 25 list from Pro Football Focus.
Penei Sewell, who recently signed a four-year extension worth $112 million, tops the list. The 23-year-old has emerged as the top right tackle in the National Football League in just three seasons.
"Although Sewell has already played three seasons in the NFL, he is still only 23 years old and will not turn 24 until October," PFF explained. "His 3,359 regular-season snaps over the past three seasons rank second among all players, and he is on his way to becoming the best offensive lineman in the league."
Detroit's talented right tackle secured a 92.8 PFF overall grade and a 95.1 run-blocking grade, which led all NFL offensive linemen last season.
Aidan Hutchinson, who is entering his third season, is also on an upward trajectory after finishing his first two seasons in the league with double-digit sacks. He ranks sixth on the list.
Per PFF, "Hutchinson flashed potential in his rookie season in 2022, but he brought his game to a whole new level in 2023. His 91.2 PFF pass-rushing grade placed fifth and trailed only an elite group of four players: Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt. Hutchinson's 110 total pressures during the regular season ranked second among edge defenders."
Other Lions making the list include Amon-Ra St. Brown (11th), Sam LaPorta (19th) and Jahmyr Gibbs (21st).
Interestingly, safety Brian Branch is not a part of this year's list.
