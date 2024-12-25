Ten Gifts for 2024 Detroit Lions
With the holiday season upon us, it's worthwhile to ponder what would be on the Detroit Lions' Christmas lists.
Here are hypothetical gifts to give to 10 members of the Lions' organization, ranging from fun and hypothetical to realistic.
Brad Holmes — Immunity to injuries
The Lions have been battered by injuries throughout the year, with 19 players currently on injured reserve. Because of this, Holmes and the rest of the front office have been forced to find a number of replacement players to help the Lions maintain a Super Bowl caliber roster.
Detroit has still managed to perform at a high level, but this roster without injuries is one capable of winning it all. As a result, granting the Lions immunity to injuries would be the ultimate gift for the general manager.
Dan Campbell — Unlimited fourth-down success
Campbell is known for his aggressive decision-making on fourth downs, so why now gift him the ability to have unlimited success. Detroit has been typically solid in these situations, but his failures are often magnified. As a result, the perfect gift for Campbell would be the ability to convert on every fourth down conversion attempt.
Jared Goff — Perfect execution on offense
Goff has been an exceptional leader for the offense in Detroit, with the group experiencing very little in the way of significant struggles. For the veteran passer, the best gift would be a consistent level of execution from the entire unit, which would elevate his performance to an even higher gear.
Penei Sewell — Another chance to throw the ball
After being teased with a reverse designed for Sewell to throw the ball on Thanksgiving, fans can't help but hope to get an opportunity to see the Oregon product cut it loose at some point this season. The reverse-pass attempt was snuffed out, and Sewell was sacked, but the play showed that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has the offensive tackle throwing on his mind at the very least.
Sewell wanted the opportunity, and still managed to stave off the first defender with a stiff arm in an effort to give himself some extra time. It would be incredible to see the right tackle show off his arm, so this would be the ultimate gift to Sewell who is one of the team's best pound-for-pound athletes.
Jameson Williams — 110 yards over the final two games
Williams has enjoyed a breakout season in his third NFL campaign, showing off his blazing speed en route to 890 receiving yards with two games remaining. As a result, the Alabama product needs 110 yards over the final two games to reach the 1,000-yard plateau.
The wideout would need to average 55 yards over the team's final two games. With his ability to break off big plays on a moment's notice, he could wind up notching this achievement in short order.
Frank Ragnow — First-Team All-Pro honors
Known as one of the NFL's toughest players for good reason, it's high time Ragnow earned First-Team All-Pro honors. He's been a second-team selection twice in his career, including last year, and is one of the highest-graded centers by Pro Football Focus.
The Arkansas product has been one of the best at his position in the league for several years, and has battled a number of injures throughout his career. But First-Team All-Pro honors wouldn't just be to reward him for what he's overcome, it would be a fitting honor for the performance that he continues to provide for Detroit's offensive line.
Aidan Hutchinson — A first-round bye and two playoff wins
Hutchinson is adamant that should the Lions reach the Super Bowl, he'll be back in action. He's rehabbing from a broken tibia and fibula, and has been working dilligently to get back on the field if the Lions reach the big game.
This makes a Super Bowl appearance the best possible gift for Hutchinson. It would allow the elite defender a chance to get back onto the field after being out since Week 6, while also serving as a reward for the intense work that he's currently putting in to rehab quickly.
Terrion Arnold — A pick-six against Minnesota
The rookie cornerback has had some big moments for the Lions in his first season, but does not have a signature play through the first 15 games of the season. What better for Arnold than to have a pick-six in what will likely be the defining game of their regular season?
With Carlton Davis sidelined, Arnold has taken over the top spot on the depth chart. He could see time lined up against Justin Jefferson in Week 18, so making a big play on the ball and taking it to the end zone would be massive.
Kerby Joseph — One more interception
Currently tied for the league lead in interceptions, one more interception over the final two games could make Joseph the NFL's leader at the end of the season. Already with a career-high seven interceptions, the Illinois product has the chance to finish the year atop the leaderboards.
It would be even sweeter for Joseph because he's currently tied with Xavier McKinney, the Green Bay Packers' safety. If Joseph were to beat out a rival player for the top honors, it would make the achievement much more fulfilling for the defender.
Lions fans — A Lombardi Trophy in February
It wouldn't be right to not include a gift for the fans who support the fans so passionately. Detroit has the roster to be the last team standing when healthy, and players will likely continue to come back as the regular season fades into the postseason.
For a fan base that has never seen their team so much as make the Super Bowl, watching Sheila Hamp, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes hoist that trophy would be an immaculate scene.