What Are Expectations Week 1 For Detroit Lions Tyleik Williams?
The Detroit Lions defensive line is expected to remain stout against the run and to play physical on a weekly basis.
Rookie Tyleik Williams was able to rack of significant numbers on the stat playing at Ohio State. Now that he is playing defensive tackle in Kelvin Sheppard's scheme, that might not be the case.
Speaking to reporters this week, Detroit's new defensive coordinator was asked by Lions OnSI what he hoped to see from the first-round pick, when he turned on the film after the Packers game.
“I’m expecting to see a violent, physical, big man striking and knocking people back. We know his playmaking ability, but I just keep reminding him, D-tackles don’t necessarily make plays that show up on the stat sheet," said Sheppard. "And you have to remind him of that, because he was a dominant player at Ohio State and he’s used to racking up stats on the stat sheet."
Detroit's defense suffered a huge blow last season when Alim McNeill went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
The front office personnel department saw a player in Williams that had the potential to assist the defensive line in remaining one of the best against the run.
Assistant general manager Ray Agnew told reporters Williams is quite underrated as a pass-rusher.
Veteran DJ Reader shared during training camp what he saw from the talented defender. The veteran will be playing alongside Williams during the early portion of his career.
"He's really, really smart. He always knows what to do. I always have to get on whether he does it right. So, that's just a part about learning as a kid. But he doesn't whine. He doesn't cry. He doesn't feel sorry for himself. He doesn't really complain," said Reader. "He tries to get better, and that's all you can ask for. Somebody who's putting their best foot forward every day and really trying to get better. Not whining about it. He'll have a couple bad plays here and there. He's not dwelling on it. He's got a next page mentality and he's been doing good."
Sheppard noted he has seen growth from the former Big Ten defender and reiterated what players on the defensive line, in Detroit, are expected to accomplish.
"Just understanding what we need from him, and that’s to be who he is within our system and what we’re asking him to do," Sheppard said. "But first and foremost, if you play on our defensive line, we expect you to knock people back violently, be able to sit down against double teams, hold in there thick and firm. And he’s shown that all camp, I’m very excited for that player and to see him out there in Lambeau.”