Why Buccaneers Have to Worry About Lions' Jared Goff

As Bucs go to Detroit on Sunday, Jared Goff has averaged 383 passing yards in four games vs. Tampa Bay since Todd Bowles arrived in 2019. That's the most out of 15 QBs with 3+ starts vs. Bucs in that span:



Jared Goff 383.3

Patrick Mahomes 327.0

Matt Ryan 300.3

Dak Prescott 280.7