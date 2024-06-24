All Lions

Popular Lions Beat Writer Resigns

Local newspaper will have a new beat writer covering the Lions in 2024.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions reporters celebrate retirement of security director Elton Moore
Detroit Lions reporters celebrate retirement of security director Elton Moore / Detroit Lions
In this story:

The Detroit Lions will have a new newspaper beat writer covering the team in 2024.

After the Detroit News posted a job opening to cover the defending NFC North division champions, Justin Rogers took to social media to share an update on his position with the local newspaper.

"Well, cat is out the bag. I resigned my post a couple weeks back to pursue a new challenge," Rogers posted. "I remain with the News through the middle of next month and will share what's next for me at that time. Appreciate y'all."

A respected journalist, Rogers emerged as one of the top writers covering the team, due to his in-depth knowledge of the sport and of his respectful treatment of professional athletes.

According to a piece intended to help readers get to know those at the paper, "Growing up, I read (Tom) Kowalski in the Oakland Press. The paper used to run a contest where you phoned in your NFL picks, trying to best the beat writer. Since I wasn’t eligible for the contest at 9 years old, I would call in and enter under my mother’s name. Besting Tom and winning a prize pack that included some Kowalski Sausage was one of my great childhood triumphs, and something I made sure he knew and remembered as long as we worked together."

Rogers covered the Lions for the News since 2016. Prior, he worked at MLive, where his first sports assignment was covering Michigan State basketball and football.

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News