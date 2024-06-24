Popular Lions Beat Writer Resigns
The Detroit Lions will have a new newspaper beat writer covering the team in 2024.
After the Detroit News posted a job opening to cover the defending NFC North division champions, Justin Rogers took to social media to share an update on his position with the local newspaper.
"Well, cat is out the bag. I resigned my post a couple weeks back to pursue a new challenge," Rogers posted. "I remain with the News through the middle of next month and will share what's next for me at that time. Appreciate y'all."
A respected journalist, Rogers emerged as one of the top writers covering the team, due to his in-depth knowledge of the sport and of his respectful treatment of professional athletes.
According to a piece intended to help readers get to know those at the paper, "Growing up, I read (Tom) Kowalski in the Oakland Press. The paper used to run a contest where you phoned in your NFL picks, trying to best the beat writer. Since I wasn’t eligible for the contest at 9 years old, I would call in and enter under my mother’s name. Besting Tom and winning a prize pack that included some Kowalski Sausage was one of my great childhood triumphs, and something I made sure he knew and remembered as long as we worked together."
Rogers covered the Lions for the News since 2016. Prior, he worked at MLive, where his first sports assignment was covering Michigan State basketball and football.