AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

John Maakaron

Post combine, many draft analysts released their latest edition of their mock drafts.

Let’s explore who experts believe Detroit is selecting in this year's NFL draft. It is interesting to note that zero of the mock drafts below have Detroit selecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Over 60% of analysts have mocked Okudah to the Lions in their latest mock drafts.

Okudah is currently being mocked by, Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah), The Draft Network (Trevor Sikkema), Bleacher Report (Matt Miller), LA Times (Sam Farmer), Houston Chronicle (John McClain), ESPN (Todd McShay), Touchdown Wire (Mark Schofield), Washington Post (John Clayton), The Detroit News (Justin Rogers), Yahoo Sports (Eric Edholm), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), The Draft Network (Carter Donnick), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), Rotoworld (Hayden Winks), The Draft Network (Kyle Crabbs)

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

While there are less mock drafts that have Detroit selecting Young compared to Okudah, there are still some analysts who still believe Young could fall to Detroit in the third slot.

Young is currently being mocked by, MLive (Kyle Meinke), PFF (Mike Renner), SB Nation (Dan Kadar), NFL.com (Chad Reuter), Real GM (Jeff Risdon)

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons impressed many with this combine workout. Despite his stellar performance, not many analysts believe Detroit is selecting him in this years draft at this time.

Simmons is currently being mocked by, Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), The Athletic (Dane Brugler), CBS Sports (Will Brinson)

DT Derrick Brown

By all accounts, Brown did not do himself any favors with his combine workout. 

Despite rebounding with a solid workout at his pro day, he has all but disappeared from the latest round of mock drafts.

Brown is being mocked to Detroit by, USA Today (Nate Davis).

Related

New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

Should Lions Target Safety Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions' Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

How Would Lions Utlilize CB Jeff Okudah?

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Okudah dominating these

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

Detroit Lions tried to acquire running back Kenyan Drake last season. Is he a realistic acquisition at this time?

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

LB coach Tyrone McKenzie is the only new hire who has been a position coach or coordinator prior to being promoted by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Target S Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not the Lions should target S Karl Joseph in free agency

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

How Would Lions Utlilize CB Jeff Okudah?

Read how the Lions could utilize Jeff Okudah if he were selected by the team in the first round of NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

2017 Redraft: Lions Should Have Selected T.J. Watt and George Kittle

Bob Quinn's 2017 Draft is turning out to be quite disappointing. Read what could have been done differently

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

Many NFL analysts expect Detroit to pursue veteran cornerback Chris Harris this offseason. Read the pros and cons of acquiring Harris

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

All Lions: Why Pro Days Are Important

Here is a look at the latest Detroit Lions news from around the web this weekend

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Detroit is aggressive in the latest mock draft to select premier defensive players

John Maakaron

by

WhyNotNow

Draft Profile: Boston College RB AJ Dillon

Our Vito Chirco profiles former Boston College RB AJ Dillon in his latest draft profile

Vito Chirco

by

EVOSTYLE