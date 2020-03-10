Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

Post combine, many draft analysts released their latest edition of their mock drafts.

Let’s explore who experts believe Detroit is selecting in this year's NFL draft. It is interesting to note that zero of the mock drafts below have Detroit selecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Over 60% of analysts have mocked Okudah to the Lions in their latest mock drafts.

Okudah is currently being mocked by, Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah), The Draft Network (Trevor Sikkema), Bleacher Report (Matt Miller), LA Times (Sam Farmer), Houston Chronicle (John McClain), ESPN (Todd McShay), Touchdown Wire (Mark Schofield), Washington Post (John Clayton), The Detroit News (Justin Rogers), Yahoo Sports (Eric Edholm), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), The Draft Network (Carter Donnick), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), Rotoworld (Hayden Winks), The Draft Network (Kyle Crabbs)

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

While there are less mock drafts that have Detroit selecting Young compared to Okudah, there are still some analysts who still believe Young could fall to Detroit in the third slot.

Young is currently being mocked by, MLive (Kyle Meinke), PFF (Mike Renner), SB Nation (Dan Kadar), NFL.com (Chad Reuter), Real GM (Jeff Risdon)

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons impressed many with this combine workout. Despite his stellar performance, not many analysts believe Detroit is selecting him in this years draft at this time.

Simmons is currently being mocked by, Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), The Athletic (Dane Brugler), CBS Sports (Will Brinson)

DT Derrick Brown

By all accounts, Brown did not do himself any favors with his combine workout.

Despite rebounding with a solid workout at his pro day, he has all but disappeared from the latest round of mock drafts.

Brown is being mocked to Detroit by, USA Today (Nate Davis).

