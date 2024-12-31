Power Rankings: Lions Can Outscore Every NFL Team
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in the most recent power rankings assembled by national media outlets, following a 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 2nd
How do you not love Aaron Glenn and Dan Campbell throwing safety blitzes at the 49ers when up 12 with fewer than two minutes to play?
Power ranking: 4th
Previous ranking: 2nd
The Lions are wounded and the Vikings are hot, but Detroit has a chance to reset the narrative heading into the playoffs and secure the top seed in the NFC when it hosts Minnesota on Sunday night. If the Lions win, they won’t have to leave Ford Field until a possible Super Bowl trip. Their offense looked capable of it against the 49ers on Monday night, but the defense is going to have to hang on tight.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous ranking: 3rd
They can score and score and score. With their defense, they have to score 40. But with their offense, they might just score that every game to get to and win a Super Bowl.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous ranking: 3rd
The Lions might be able to outscore every team on the way to the franchise's first Super Bowl. But after a 40-34 win over the 49ers, it's clear that they'll have to put up a boatload of points and hope the defense makes a few big plays, like it did with two interceptions on Monday night.
Grades: Offensive Stars Shine, Kerby Joseph Leads Defense
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 2nd
Next week's regular-season finale will be must-see TV, but for as great as the Lions have been this year there is cause for real concern. The Lions allowed 34 points and a staggering 475 yards of offense to a beat-up Niners offense. All the injuries on the Detroit defense having cost the team yet. But expecting Jared Goff to post 40 points every week is a tall ask—even for Detroit's explosive offense. One thing's for sure—take the over against the Vikings.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 2nd
Detroit’s lack of defensive manpower is a problem, but a healthy Kerby Joseph remains a game changer. He’s up to nine interceptions on the year against a single touchdown allowed in coverage. The Lions may have to win each of their playoff games in a shootout, but there’s at least faith their injury-riddled defense can come up with a big turnover when it matters most.
Power ranking:
Previous ranking: 2nd
Since being traded from the Buccaneers, Davis has always been open to a contract extension in Detroit. He is currently in the final year of his contract and has been productive with 42 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble. Like many other Lions players, he was placed on the injured reserve list, with a , in Week 15. However, Detroit will have to decide on his long-term future with the organization after already agreeing to massive extensions forJared Goff, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown and others. This won't be an easy decision.