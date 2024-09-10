Power Rankings: Lions Flexed Muscle to Beat Rams
Here's a look at where the Lions stand amongst this week's NFL power rankings.
Detroit was victorious in Week 1, starting their season off defeating the Los Angeles Rams in front of a supportive crowd at Ford Field.
Power ranking: 2nd
Last week: 2nd
"How much of a flex was Dan Campbell’s team taking the overtime coin flip and absolutely jamming the ball down the Rams’ throats? The fact that Detroit can call on this physicality and ride it like a superpower during the more rigorous moments of the game should have put the league on notice. If that wasn’t scary enough, Jameson Williams is as good as advertised and is playing like he heard all the snide remarks while he rehabbed from a draft year torn ACL."
Power ranking: 5th
Last week: 2nd
"The Lions won the game with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in overtime. Seven of those plays were runs that covered 60 yards. It was Dan Campbell’s dream drive. This might be his dream team, too. Jared Goff was fine. David Montgomery had 91 rushing yards. Maybe most importantly,Jameson Williams had his first 100-yard receiving game, finishing with five catches for 121 yards."
Power ranking: 4th
Last week: 7th
"They nearly fretted away a lead against the Rams, but showed their physical toughness to win it in overtime. The pass defense has to tighten up a bit."
Power ranking: 3rd
Last week: 2nd
"There was a fourth-and-2 play early Sunday night in which the Lions ran it up the middle and got it. How many other teams would run up the middle in that situation? That's what happens when you have what might be the NFL's best offensive line. It was a precursor for overtime, when the Lions got the ball first and ran it on seven of eight plays to score the walk-off winner."
Power ranking: 3rd
Last week: 4th
"In his NFL debut, Arnold finished with eight total tackles in Detroit's overtime win over the Rams. The rookie took 97% of snaps and appeared up and down at times while facing veteran QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp and a potent Rams offense. 'It's very evident it's not too big for him,' coach Dan Campbell said of Arnold on Monday. 'He's got a lot to clean up, but yet man, it was very promising. He was in stride. He showed up for us, and he's only gonna get better and better.'"
Power ranking: 2nd
Last week: 2nd
"Did we mention this club might be unstoppable if WR Jameson Williams (5 catches for 121 yards and a TD in Sunday night's win) consistently plays up to his ability? (Hint: We did.)"