All Lions

Power Rankings: Lions Flexed Muscle to Beat Rams

Lions power rankings after 2024 season opener.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates 26-20 win over Los Angeles Rams
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates 26-20 win over Los Angeles Rams / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Here's a look at where the Lions stand amongst this week's NFL power rankings.

Detroit was victorious in Week 1, starting their season off defeating the Los Angeles Rams in front of a supportive crowd at Ford Field.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 2nd

Last week: 2nd

"How much of a flex was Dan Campbell’s team taking the overtime coin flip and absolutely jamming the ball down the Rams’ throats? The fact that Detroit can call on this physicality and ride it like a superpower during the more rigorous moments of the game should have put the league on notice. If that wasn’t scary enough, Jameson Williams is as good as advertised and is playing like he heard all the snide remarks while he rehabbed from a draft year torn ACL."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 5th

Last week: 2nd

"The Lions won the game with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in overtime. Seven of those plays were runs that covered 60 yards. It was Dan Campbell’s dream drive. This might be his dream team, too. Jared Goff was fine. David Montgomery had 91 rushing yards. Maybe most importantly,Jameson Williams had his first 100-yard receiving game, finishing with five catches for 121 yards."

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 4th

Last week: 7th

"They nearly fretted away a lead against the Rams, but showed their physical toughness to win it in overtime. The pass defense has to tighten up a bit."

Yahoo! Sports

Power ranking: 3rd

Last week: 2nd

"There was a fourth-and-2 play early Sunday night in which the Lions ran it up the middle and got it. How many other teams would run up the middle in that situation? That's what happens when you have what might be the NFL's best offensive line. It was a precursor for overtime, when the Lions got the ball first and ran it on seven of eight plays to score the walk-off winner."

ESPN

Power ranking: 3rd

Last week: 4th

"In his NFL debut, Arnold finished with eight total tackles in Detroit's overtime win over the Rams. The rookie took 97% of snaps and appeared up and down at times while facing veteran QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp and a potent Rams offense. 'It's very evident it's not too big for him,' coach Dan Campbell said of Arnold on Monday. 'He's got a lot to clean up, but yet man, it was very promising. He was in stride. He showed up for us, and he's only gonna get better and better.'"

USA Today

Power ranking: 2nd

Last week: 2nd

"Did we mention this club might be unstoppable if WR Jameson Williams (5 catches for 121 yards and a TD in Sunday night's win) consistently plays up to his ability? (Hint: We did.)"

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News