Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

NFL.com

Week 15 rank: 10th

Previous rank: 17th

These Lions are for real. Dan Campbell's team continued to roll the opposition on Sunday, this time piling up 464 yards on the NFC North-leading Vikings in a 34-23 win at raucous Ford Field. The offense is led by Jared Goff, who is playing quarterback at a very high level right now. The veteran threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, and he has not thrown an interception in five weeks. Goff and Co. will face a stiff test with a Week 15 trip to the Meadowlands to face the Jets. If this offense proves it can travel against a tough defense in the elements, we'll be talking about a playoff team in Detroit come January.

USA Today

Week 15 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 18th

For the first time in the Super Bowl era (since 1966), they've scored at least 25 points in five consecutive games. Not only can Detroit become the first team since 1990 to overcome a 1-6 start to reach the playoffs, it's also primed to get a lot better in 2023 with two more first-round picks -- including the Rams', which is likely to be in the top five.

Yahoo Sports

Week 15 rank: 11th

Previous rank: 16th

It'll be a shame if the Lions don't make the playoffs. They're currently better than the Commanders, Seahawks or Giants, the three teams ahead of Detroit for the final two wild-card spots. The Lions have no excuses for a putrid 1-6 start that put them in this hole. But they're playing really well now, and have been for six weeks.

The Athletic

Week 15 rank: 10th

Previous rank: 15th

"It seems too appropriate that one long-suffering fan base is guaranteed to have their hearts broken following this weekend’s Lions-Jets game with huge playoff implications. Which brings us to Williams, who is the kind of heat-seeking, hard-hitting missile that only a kneecap-biter could truly love."

Sporting News

Week 15 rank: 17th

Previous rank: 22nd

The Lions have all their key offensive pieces back healthy around Jared Goff and their strong line, and it's showing with their explosion, especially at home. But it's really Aidan Hutchinson and the defense that have sparked the big turnaround.

ESPN

Week 15 rank: 17th

Previous rank: 20th

There's no denying that the Lions' offense is capable of putting up big numbers on any team in the league -- scoring at least 30 points in seven games this season. Defensively, however, they aren't great at stopping anyone, either. The Lions' D is allowing 403.2 total yards per game and 26.7 points per game, which are both the second-highest marks in the league.

The Ringer

Week 15 rank: 17th

Previous rank: 18th

The Lions are the fifth-ranked offense in points per game, and Jared Goff is the no. 4 quarterback in EPA per dropback behind just Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Josh Allen. If their defense wasn’t literally the league’s worst, we’d be talking about a Lions team in contention for the NFC North crown and not a long-shot wild-card contender.