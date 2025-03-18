Power Rankings: Lions Still Among Top Contenders
Here is a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in recent power rankings following the first week of NFL free agency.
NFL.com
Power ranking: 5th
"Everyone knows how injury-depleted the defense was late last year, so it's no shock that the Lions' first few volleys this offseason have been aimed at adding and shoring up depth on that side of the ball. I expect that to be the main focus over the next few months, with a young pass rusher likely the next order of business in the draft. After that, they might want to add depth at receiver and on the offensive line. The reality is that the Lions have the core of their team in place; very few starting jobs are up for grabs. They'll be considered among the top contenders for the Super Bowl, and rightfully so. Losing both coordinators is a scary reality, considering how good Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were while helping the team get to this point in the first place. Just look at the Eagles as a prime example of how coordinator turnover can impact a team. Philly had to replace both coordinators in 2023 and started 10-1 before finishing the season with a thud. Then the Eagles replaced bothagainin 2024 and won it all."
Pro Football Focus
Power ranking: 3rd
"Losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn presents a major transition for the Lions, but retaining the core of their 2025 roster should help ease the adjustment for the new playcallers on both sides of the ball.
Detroit did see departures in Carlton Davis III, Za'Darius Smith and Ifeatu Melifonwu, but the team retained Levi Onwuzurike on the interior while upgrading at cornerback with D.J. Reed — PFF’s top-ranked free-agent corner this cycle. And that’s without mentioning the return of Aidan Hutchinson (94.9 PFF grade), the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year before his injury in Week 6."
Sporting News
Power ranking: 6th
"The Lions have made a few moves to maintain what they had going defensively and didn't really need to tweak much offensively, but it will remain a challenge to make up for losing both ace coordinators to head coaching jobs."
Pro Football Network
Power ranking: 2nd
"The Detroit Lions posted the best PFSN Offense+ grade of the 2024 season and recorded the third-best in PFSN’s database dating back to 2019, trailing only the 2019 Ravens and 2020 Green Bay Packers."