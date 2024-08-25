Predicting Lions' 2024 Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make ahead of next week. By Tuesday at 4 p.m., general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell will have to trim their roster down to 53 players.
The following day, beginning at Noon, NFL teams can begin constructing their practice squad. Teams can build 16-player practice squads, with the potential for a 17th as long as that player qualifies as part of the NFL's International Player Pathways program.
Campbell and Holmes will have several difficult decisions to make throughout the process, as several undrafted free agents have made strong cases to make the final roster. Meanwhile, the depth at positions like running back and tight end make it difficult to keep all the talented options Detroit has at its disposal.
To build a practice squad, teams must have at least 10 of its 16 players be rookies or second-year players. The other six can have any level of experience.
Beginning in Week 1, the Lions can promote two players from the practice squad for each game. Teams can promote players from the practice squad three different times before they have to sign them to the active roster.
Here's a prediction for the Lions' initial practice squad, utilizing Lions players who were left off the latest 53-man roster projection by Lions On SI. This prediction is contingent on all of these players clearing waivers.
Rookies/Second year players
S Loren Strickland
CB Steven Gilmore
OL Michael Niese
OL Kingsley Eguakun
DL Chris Smith
WR Jalon Calhoun
LS Hogan Hatten
DE Mathieu Betts
WR Kaden Davis
LB Abraham Beauplan
Niese and Eguakun give the team valulable young offensive line depth. With how both have performed in training camp, it's no guarantee they get through waivers, however. Davis and Calhoun are young pass-catching options in the event that the Lions are short on depth.
Gilmore made the team last year, but struggles this preseason make it hard to justify keeping him amongst the crowded new crop of defensive backs. Still, the Lions can stash him on the practice squad and continue his development.
Veterans
QB Jake Fromm
WR Maurice Alexander
LB Ty Summers
RB Jake Funk
CB Rachad Wildgoose
TE James Mitchell
Fromm was impressive in his Lions debut Saturday. He looked the part of a passer who could be valuable for the quarterback room. Alexander could serve as the Lions return option in the event that a player like Kalif Raymond suffers an injury.
Wildgoose is a veteran slot corner who has starting experience, which could be a valuable trait if one of Detroit's starters goes down. Summers is another veteran and has impressed in his limited time with the team.