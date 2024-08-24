Lions Final 53-Man Roster Projection
The Detroit Lions' final 53-man roster projection was certainly difficult to fill out, after the team's preseason victory, 24-17, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Players were challenged to step up and show the coaching staff they deserved a spot on a Super Bowl caliber team.
While there were challenging decisions, the initial roster should provide the coaching staff solace early wins in the regular season are attainable.
Here is Lions On SI's final 53-man roster prediction.
Quarterback (3)
In: Jared Goff, Nate Sudfeld, Hendon Hooker
Out: Jake Fromm
Nate Sudfeld not appearing against the Steelers all but solidified his spot on the roster as the team's backup quarterback behind veteran Jared Goff.
Running back (4)
In: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sione Vaki, Craig Reynolds
Out: Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk
Despite the best efforts of Funk, Jefferson and Knight, the team's top running backs solidified their positions. All three of those not on the initial 53-man roster will have an opportunity to join the Lions practice squad or join another team, as each played well throughout training camp.
Wide receiver (4)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams
Out: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kaden Davis, Daurice Fountain, Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander, Jalon Calhoun
Detroit's "X" receiver is simply not on the roster. While many will have Donovan Peoples-Jones on their initial 53-man roster, it is hard to justify the spot, especially since the former Michigan Wolverines wideout did not stand out against the Steelers.
Tight end (3)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra
Out: Parker Hesse, James Mitchell, Sean McKeon
James Mitchell's drop against the Steelers all but solidified his exit from Motown. Shane Zylstra is the better blocker and perfomed much better all throughout camp.
Offensive line (9)
In: Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika
Out: Michael Niese, Kingsley Eguakun, Bryan Hudson, Jake Burton, Duke Clemens, Jamarco Jones
Manu has a long way to go and the depth behind the starters is a concern heading into the start of the season. Colby Sorsdal's performances did not get steadily better throughout camp, and it appears his comfort is playing the tackle spot only.
NFI: Christian Mahagony
Defensive line (6)
In: DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Brodric Martin, Kyle Peko, Mekhi Wingo
Out: Chris Smith
Detroit's defensive line is going to be the talk amongst supporters all season. The unit is poised to have a breakout season, with the interior looking stout and ready to help the edge rushers pressure and sack the quarterback.
Defensive end (6)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, Issac Ukwu, James Houston, Mitchell Agude
Out: Mathieu Betts, Pat O'Connor
Betts still has room for development, and a stint on the practice squad should see the former Canadian Football League standout grow and develop, so that if he is needed later in the season, he can shine.
Linebacker (5)
In: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ben Niemann
Out: Abraham Beauplan, Ty Summers, Joel Iyiegbuniwe
PUP: Malcolm Rodriguez
This unit should be able to shine with the added talent along the defensive line and secondary.
Cornerback (6)
In: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey
Out: Steven Gilmore, Essang Bassey, Javelin Guidry, Rachad Wildgoose
The Lions have improved the talent and depth in the secondary. Now, Vildor and Dorsey can excel as role players, as the top of the depth chart is versatile and able to execute the gameplans of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Unfortunately, Gilmore was picked on quite a bit by the Steelers, making his case to make the team difficult.
Safety (4)
In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Brandon Joseph, C.J. Moore
Out: Loren Strickland, Chelen Garnes
**PUP: Ifeatu Melifonwu
The Lions have the potential to have one of the deepest safety rooms in all of the NFL. The injury to Melifonwu makes it difficult to determine if he will be available to start the 2024 season.
Special teams (3)
In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Scott Daly
Out: Hogan Hatten
Dan Campbell expressed their will be 'growing pains' with Bates. While the former UFL kicker made several kicks in preseason games, his consistency at practice has not been achieved yet.