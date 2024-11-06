Predicting Lions' Final Nine Games of 2024 Season
With a 7-1 start to the 2024 campaign, the Detroit Lions are not only the favorites to win the NFC North for a second straight season. But, they also are the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.
The Lions, equipped with both a top-five offense (No. 1 in the NFL) and top-five defense, easily deserve that status, too.
Yet, Dan Campbell's squad still has nine games to play, and anything could happen from now until the end of the season.
"Each game is its own battle and its own journey, and I think we’ve gotten really good at flushing it away. Even if it’s a loss. Flushing it away quickly and turning over to the next game," Detroit quarterback Jared Goff said after the team's victory over Green Bay Sunday. "So now, it will be this winning and then having to flush this one tomorrow and move on to Houston Sunday night, at their place. It’s going to be rowdy. Our fourth road game out of the last five. We’ve kind of proven that we’re built for it.”
Without further ado, here is Detroit Lions OnSI's updated game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the ‘24 season.
Week 10 -- Sunday, Nov. 10 -- at Texans (8:20 p.m.)
Result: Win, 27-20 (8-1)
Week 11 -- Sunday, Nov. 17 -- vs. Jaguars (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Win, 34-17 (9-1)
Week 12 -- Sunday, Nov. 24 -- at Colts (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Win, 38-24 (10-1)
Week 13 -- Thursday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Bears (12:30 p.m.)
Result: Win, 31-21 (11-1)
Week 14 -- Thursday, Dec. 5 -- vs. Packers (8:15 p.m.)
Result: Win, 31-28 (12-1)
Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 -- vs. Bills (4:25 p.m.)
Result: Loss, 24-21 (12-2)
Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 -- at Bears (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Win, 24-23 (13-2)
Week 17 -- Monday, Dec. 30 -- at 49ers (8:15 p.m.)
Result: Win, 31-27 (14-2)
Week 18 -- TBD -- vs. Vikings
Result: Win, 28-24 (15-2)
2024 record: 15-2