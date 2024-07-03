Predicting Lions' Offensive Breakout Players
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses over the past two seasons, but it will have a somewhat new look in 2024.
Gone is Josh Reynolds, who provided a steady and reliable presence with his performance since coming to Detroit in 2021. The Lions have hopes for who will replace him, but it remains to be seen exactly how the targets will be distributed.
With the creativity of Ben Johnson, the Lions will likely once again be among the league's most innovative offensive units when it comes to formations and personnel groupings.
Here are four players who are breakout candidates in 2024 for the Lions' offense.
Jameson Williams
Williams has been limited each of the last two offseasons, but gets to experience this year's in full with no limitations. There is no injury or looming suspension, allowing the Alabama product to focus fully on improving for the upcoming season.
He had a really encouraging finish to the season, and with Josh Reynolds departing there is a bigger role available for the taking. Johnson teased unique ways in which the Lions can utilize his skill set throughout the year, as he had two touchdowns on end-around reverses.
With his game-changing speed allowing him to be a threat to score every time he gets the ball, he could be a big-time contributor for the Lions in 2024.
Sam LaPorta
The Lions' tight end had a strong rookie season in which he broke the record for receptions by a rookie tight end, but there is still another gear for the Iowa product. With Reynolds departing, some of the vacated targets could go to LaPorta.
Additionally, he can take another step toward being a dominant run blocker. He can prove that the success he had in both areas as a rookie is sustainable, and every indication through the offseason workouts points to the fact that he will do just that.
The next step for LaPorta as a pass-catcher could be a 1,000-yard season. After getting close as a rookie, another strong season could see him reach elite territory.
Kalif Raymond
The Lions have elected to not pursue an external free agent at the wide receiver position, which could be an emphasis on their feelings about Raymond more than anything else. Though he is undersized in terms of prototypical outside wide receivers, the veteran has been a big part of the Lions' offense.
Before coming to Detroit, Raymond had 19 career catches in his first five NFL seasons. However, he has had at least 35 catches in each of his three seasons with the Lions in addition to his duties as a punt returner. The signing of Raymond has turned out to be a very good free agency move by Brad Holmes.
Raymond appears to be the next up on the depth chart behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. It remains to be seen exactly how much they use him, as the team normally strives for balance with his offensive role and special teams reps, but he appears primed to have another impact season as a pass-catcher.
Jahmyr Gibbs
Much like LaPorta, there is another gear for the Lions' 2023 first-round pick. After a rookie season in which Gibbs surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards and emerged as a dynamic threat, it can be difficult to find areas where he can improve.
However, the coaching staff has already outlined hopes for Gibbs to take on a bigger role in the passing game. He caught 52 passes a season ago, but most of his targets were limited to short-yardage routes.
Now, in his second year, the Lions have vocalized hopes that the Alabama product will be a bigger part of the intermediate passing game. This would create more mismatches and put pressure on linebackers to cover the speedy back out of the backfield. The result could be a huge statistical jump from Gibbs in 2024.