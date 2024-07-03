Look: Brian Branch Offseason Workout Video Is Encouraging
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch is expected to have an expanded role in his second NFL campaign.
After a stellar rookie season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back underwent offseason surgery and was spotted in a walking boot on his left foot at the draft held in Detroit.
"I had my ups and downs and I feel like I left a lot of plays out there on the table that I was supposed to make,” Branch said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m still thinking about that and I’m not kind of proud of that, and I feel like my next year is going to have to be my biggest year."
With three weeks remaining until training camp begins, the 22-year-old is likely trending towards being able to participate during the preseason.
Branch was featured in an offseason workout strength training with performance specialist Christian Van Buren that was posted on social media.
New defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend expressed that Branch will be able to adapt to wherever he is asked to play, even if that means more reps at safety in 2024.
"Anytime you’re going from your first year to your second year, there’s gonna be some improvement. Especially mentally," said Townsend. "Just learning a different playbook, learning what’s expected of you in the league and then seeing his improvement in the classroom so far this year has been major. He’s a football player, so wherever he’s needed, he’ll be able to play.”
