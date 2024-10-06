All Lions

Predicting Lions Remaining Games on 2024 Schedule

Can the Lions keep up with the Vikings in NFC North division?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a first down against Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a first down against Seattle Seahawks / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are going to face a formidable challenge repeating as NFC North division champions.

Minnesota is likely going to start the 2024 season with a 5-0 record, making the Week 7 matchup against Kevin O'Connell's squad on the road critical for Detroit.

Dan Campbell was asked prior to the bye week if the team got away from it's true identity by passing too much against the Buccaneers, the team's only loss this season.

Campbell explained, "Like Jacksonville, whenever that was, two years ago, we threw it quite a bit in that game and that’s kind of what we wanted to do at that time, and we had a lot of success. It went well for us and that was the game plan.

"So, every week’s different and I think more times than not, we want to be balanced. It serves us well. We have the backs, we have the O-line," Campbell continued. "But we also have a quarterback, and we have receivers that are explosive. We have playmakers so I think you take each week as it comes.”

Here is Lions On SI's updated season predictions, after the first quarter of the 2024 season.

Week 6 -- Sunday, Oct. 13 -- at Cowboys (4:25 p.m.)

Result: Win, 31-21 (4-1)

Week 7 -- Sunday, Oct. 20 -- at Vikings (1:00 p.m.)

Result: Loss, 21-20 (4-2)

Week 8 -- Sunday, Oct. 27 -- vs. Titans (1:00 p.m.)

Result: Win, 24-14 (5-2)

More: Aidan Hutchinson Wants to Play Offense for Lions

Week 9 -- Sunday, Nov. 3 -- at Packers (4:25 p.m.)

Result: Win, 20-17 (6-2)

Week 10 -- Sunday, Nov. 10 -- at Texans (8:20 p.m.)

Result: Loss 27-20 (6-3)

Week 11 -- Sunday, Nov. 17 -- vs. Jaguars (1:00 p.m.)

Result: Win, 41-17 (7-3)

Week 12 -- Sunday, Nov. 24 -- at Colts (1:00 p.m.)

Result: Win, 28-14 (8-3)

Week 13 -- Thursday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Bears (12:30 p.m.)

Result: Win, 17-13 (9-3)

Week 14 -- Thursday, Dec. 5 -- vs. Packers (8:15 p.m.)

Result: Win, 24-20 (10-3)

Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 -- vs. Bills (4:25 p.m.)

Result: Loss, 35-31 (10-4)

Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 -- at Bears (1:00 p.m.)

Result: Loss, 24-23 (10-5)

Week 17 -- Monday, Dec. 30 -- at 49ers (8:15 p.m.)

Result: Win, 30-27 (11-5)

Week 18 -- TBD -- vs. Vikings

Result: Win, 28-27 (12-5)

2024 record: 12-5

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News