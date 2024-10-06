Predicting Lions Remaining Games on 2024 Schedule
The Detroit Lions are going to face a formidable challenge repeating as NFC North division champions.
Minnesota is likely going to start the 2024 season with a 5-0 record, making the Week 7 matchup against Kevin O'Connell's squad on the road critical for Detroit.
Dan Campbell was asked prior to the bye week if the team got away from it's true identity by passing too much against the Buccaneers, the team's only loss this season.
Campbell explained, "Like Jacksonville, whenever that was, two years ago, we threw it quite a bit in that game and that’s kind of what we wanted to do at that time, and we had a lot of success. It went well for us and that was the game plan.
"So, every week’s different and I think more times than not, we want to be balanced. It serves us well. We have the backs, we have the O-line," Campbell continued. "But we also have a quarterback, and we have receivers that are explosive. We have playmakers so I think you take each week as it comes.”
Here is Lions On SI's updated season predictions, after the first quarter of the 2024 season.
Week 6 -- Sunday, Oct. 13 -- at Cowboys (4:25 p.m.)
Result: Win, 31-21 (4-1)
Week 7 -- Sunday, Oct. 20 -- at Vikings (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Loss, 21-20 (4-2)
Week 8 -- Sunday, Oct. 27 -- vs. Titans (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Win, 24-14 (5-2)
Week 9 -- Sunday, Nov. 3 -- at Packers (4:25 p.m.)
Result: Win, 20-17 (6-2)
Week 10 -- Sunday, Nov. 10 -- at Texans (8:20 p.m.)
Result: Loss 27-20 (6-3)
Week 11 -- Sunday, Nov. 17 -- vs. Jaguars (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Win, 41-17 (7-3)
Week 12 -- Sunday, Nov. 24 -- at Colts (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Win, 28-14 (8-3)
Week 13 -- Thursday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Bears (12:30 p.m.)
Result: Win, 17-13 (9-3)
Week 14 -- Thursday, Dec. 5 -- vs. Packers (8:15 p.m.)
Result: Win, 24-20 (10-3)
Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 -- vs. Bills (4:25 p.m.)
Result: Loss, 35-31 (10-4)
Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 -- at Bears (1:00 p.m.)
Result: Loss, 24-23 (10-5)
Week 17 -- Monday, Dec. 30 -- at 49ers (8:15 p.m.)
Result: Win, 30-27 (11-5)
Week 18 -- TBD -- vs. Vikings
Result: Win, 28-27 (12-5)
2024 record: 12-5