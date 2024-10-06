All Lions

'Throw Me a Little Fade': Hutchinson Wants Chance to Play Offense

Aidan Hutchinson has asked to be put in on offense.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes towards Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7)
The Detroit Lions offense was able to get back on track against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

Quarterback Jared Goff did not throw a single incompletion, and the Lions advanced their record to 3-1 by defeating Seattle, 42-29, in front of home fans at Ford Field.

If the game was even more out of hand, there could have been an opportunity for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to line up on the offensive side of the football.

The former No. 2 overall pick spoke with Sports Illustrated about his hot start to the season, Goff's remarkable performance and thoughts on taking some reps on offense.

Famously, J.J. Watt has been on the receiving end of some passing touchdowns (3) during his tenure in the NFL.

Hutchinson expressed he has talked to coaches about taking reps on offense.

"Trust me, I have already done this. They almost got me in it last year. And then they didn't. I never really heard back," Hutchinson explained. "This year, I am going to have to talk to our offensive coordinator again and see if we can just -- if we are winning a game by a lot, just sneak me in there and I'll report eligible. Throw me a little fade and we'll take it from there."

