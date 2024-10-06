Roundtable: Lions' 2024 First Quarter Awards
1.) Who is Lions’ most improved player and why?
Christian Booher: There are several options to choose from when it comes to most improved Lion, but I am going to go with a player who's improvement may not be as exponential as others on the roster. Kerby Joseph has been a solid player throughout his first two seasons, but he's now playing at a legitimate Pro Bowl level.
Joseph has always had a knack for taking the ball away, as he had eight interceptions total in his first two seasons. However, he has thrived in the back half of the defense and is playing the best ball of his career through the first stage of the season.
Vito Chirco: I hate to “copy” Christian's answer here. But, I'm also going to go with safety Kerby Joseph, who has held the back-end of the secondary together with his solid play to start the season. With Ifeatu Melifonwu being hurt, Joseph has faced an increased amount of pressure to be productive, and has come through with consistent results. The opportunistic defensive back has already racked up three interceptions, and has earned a sterling overall grade of 83.8 from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. He's been solid in coverage (80.7) and against the run (78.5), and has arguably been Detroit's best defender other than Aidan Hutchinson so far in 2024. For all that, he gets my vote as the Lions’ most improved player through four weeks.
2.) What is Lions' best play so far of the season?
Booher: I think the best play of the year for the Lions to this point was the perfectly executed hook-and-ladder between the trio of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. It came at a crucial time, as the Lions were able to extend their lead, and reminded fans of why Ben Johnson is as popular a coordinator as there is.
As far as best drive, I think the Lions' overtime march against the Rams was emblematic of what the team wants to be in 2024.
Chirco: There are a few plays that stick out to me, including the Amon-Ra St. Brown/Jahmyr Gibbs hook-and-ladder play in Week 3 and Jameson Williams’ 70-yard catch-and-run in Week 4. But, at this present juncture, I'm going to go with the double-reverse pass executed against the Seahawks last week, which saw Lions All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown toss a 7-yard touchdown to Jared Goff. The play caught everyone off guard and excited the masses at Ford Field. And that's why I'm calling it the best play of the Lions’ season so far.
3.) What have you learned so far about the 2024 Lions?
Booher: To this point, the 2024 Lions are not a finished product. The offense needs to be more consistent, while the defense needs to be cleaner in coverage. While the execution hasn't been as clean as many hoped, the team has still managed to start 3-1.
Detroit still has its best ball in front of it, but there have been encouraging signs. The Lions are extremely deep and still are willing to do whatever it takes to win, as they have won games in different ways so far this year.
Chirco: I've found out that even though the Lions aren't a finished product, they're an improved bunch defensively. Plus, they once again feature a more-than-capable offense with a myriad of explosive players, including the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. These Lions are built to win now, and appear to have as good of a chance as anybody to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. And, if Detroit continues to make strides as a defensive unit, it will only enhance the organization's chances of making its very first Super Bowl appearance.
4. ) Who is Lions’ MVP on offense and defense?
Booher: My defensive MVP is Aidan Hutchinson, without question. He leads the league in multiple pass rush categories entering Week 5 and has developed into a menace throughout the early parts of the year.
As for the offense, I'm going to go with David Montgomery as the MVP early in the year. Every week, he reminds fans why the Lions wanted him with a physical play of some sort. Montgomery has been consistent and a true tone-setter for the offense.
Chirco: On offense, I feel like you could say a variety of players, including running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But, at this present juncture, I'm going to go with third-year receiver Jameson Williams. He's been Detroit's spark plug on offense, and even leads the team in receiving yards and total yards up to this point (289). He's a big play waiting to happen whenever he touches the ball, and is already on the verge of a career-best season.
Now, on the defensive side of the ball, the MVP has clearly been EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. Through four games, the Pro Bowler has already produced a staggering 6.5 sacks, 14 QB hits and 40 pressures. Plus, he's earned a 93.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus – the highest mark among qualified EDGE defenders – and a 94.2 PFF pass-rush grade for his efforts. Undoubtedly, he's played an integral role in the Lions’ 3-1 start to the season.
5.) What are your early thoughts on facing the Cowboys next week?
Booher: The Cowboys are banged-up, and a rested Lions team could take advantage in Week 6. Time will tell if Micah Parsons plays, but with Demarcus Lawrence on IR the defense will be down at least one pass rusher.
Dallas still has plenty of weapons on the offense, but the injury bug has bit them on this side of the ball as well. The Cowboys will always hold an advantage at home, but the Lions will have some extra motivation after the way last year's meeting unfolded.
Chirco: I believe Detroit, with revenge on its mind after a tough loss to Dallas in Week 17 last season, will have the upper hand in this Week 6 matchup. Through the first four weeks of the season, the Cowboys have taken a huge step back on defense (27th in points allowed after ranking No. 5 a season ago). Plus, Dak Prescott has not quite lived up to his four-year, $240 million contract through the first quarter of the season. All of this makes me believe that Dallas is much more beatable than it was last season. And because of such, I think the Lions will capture the Week 6 victory in Dallas.