Predicting Lions' Toughest Roster Decisions
On Saturday, Detroit will square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers in its final game of the 2024 preseason.
It'll be an ultra important game for Lions players that are presently on the roster bubble, with final roster cuts approaching August 27.
With that said, let’s take a stab at predicting which players on the bubble will make Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster.
WR Isaiah Williams
Williams, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, has been one the darlings of camp for Detroit this summer. He's led the Lions in receiving through two preseason games, and has looked every bit of the elusive receiver he was predicted to be.
Verdict: In
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Peoples-Jones has been one of the Lions’ most disappointing performers throughout camp. He's struggled to consistently catch the football and to make a difference in Ben Johnson's offense. I wouldn't say he's done enough to earn the No. 3 receiver job. However, with his experience and Detroit's thin receiving corps, I think he'll make the team's 53-man roster out of camp.
Verdict: In
EDGE James Houston
The Lions found out the hard way last season that Houston isn't suited for SAM linebacker duties, which require a defender to be able to drop into coverage. While Houston hasn't exactly been ultra impressive in camp, he possesses the skillset to be explosive rushing the passer off the edge --a skill he showcased consistently as a rookie. I believe that'll be enough for him to land a roster spot.
Verdict: In
QB Nate Sudfeld
Sudfeld has not had the strongest camp, looking shaky with his timing and accuracy from time to time. Yet, I believe the Lions aren't ultra confident with second-year pro Hendon Hooker as the backup, and are leaning toward carrying three quarterbacks to start the season. Subsequently, I believe that Sudfeld has a spot on Detroit's season-opening roster.
Verdict: In
EDGE Isaac Ukwu
The undrafted free agent has impressed the Lions’ coaching staff with his ability to get after the passer. Plus, he had a solid showing in Detroit's preseason contest with the Chiefs, recording a sack of Chiefs reserve quarterback Chris Oladokun in the third quarter. I believe the rookie's done enough to secure a spot on the Lions’ season-opening roster.
Verdict: In
EDGE Mitchell Agude
Up to this point, Agude has been one of Detroit's strongest performers in camp. He's produced eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble through two preseason games. Plus, he's looked good enough both dropping into coverage and rushing the passer, and has looked like a much more natural fit playing SAM linebacker than Houston. I think all of the above will be enough for Agude to earn a roster spot.
Verdict: In
CB Steven Gilmore
Gilmore seems to be the odd man out in the Lions’ crowded cornerbacks room. He hasn't had the strongest of camps, and struggled in the Lions’ Week 2 preseason game with the Chiefs. Most notably, he was on the wrong end of wide receiver Cornell Powell's 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Subsequently, I think his time in Motown has come to an end.
Verdict: Out
S Brandon Joseph
I believe that Joseph will benefit from being part of a thin safeties room in Detroit. The second-year pro had a solid showing Saturday against the reigning Super Bowl champs, and has consistently done enough this summer to prove his worth. I believe he'll be one of the team's key reserves at safety to open the season.
Verdict: In
WR Kaden Davis
Overall wise, Davis has had a strong camp. He's been productive more often than not during practice sessions, and had a decent day this past Saturday against the Chiefs (two receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown). However, at this juncture, I believe Detroit is more confident in the abilities of Kalif Raymond, Peoples-Jones and Isaiah Williams at receiver. As a result, I believe he'll be a casualty of the Lions’ roster cuts next week.
Verdict: Out
WR Daurice Fountain
Fountain has basically been a non-factor through two preseason games, with just two total catches. While his overall body of work in camp has been more decent than not, I don't think it's been quite good enough to warrant a roster spot. Presently, I believe his best-case scenario is earning a spot on Detroit's season-opening practice squad.
Verdict: Out