Predictions: Cardinals-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Vito Chirco

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals come into town looking to rebound from a 30-23 loss to former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

The Cardinals haven't lost two games in a row all season long, and I don't think that's going to change against Dan Campbell's injury-ravaged squad.

Murray failed to throw for a single touchdown a week ago against the Rams, and ended up with two interceptions. I think he flips that stat line in leading the NFC West-leading Cardinals to a decisive win at Ford Field Sunday.

Cardinals 30, Lions 13

Camren Clouthier

Without the likes of D'Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, Julian Okwara and many others who remain on the shelf with various illnesses and injuries, this one is unfortunately over before it even gets started. Any way you slice it, it's going to take a miracle for this Lions team to even come close to beating the Cardinals. Look for QB Kyler Murray to mop the floor clean with Detroit. I really think we're looking at a one-win Lions team, and this game only puts Detroit closer to the end of the season and to securing a top draft pick.

Cardinals 27, Lions 7

Daniel Kelly

The 10-3 Arizona Cardinals head in to Motown to play the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Just listening to that sentence should tell you everything you need to know.

In the words of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dan Campbell’s mentor Bill Parcells, “You are what your record says you are.”

Cardinals 34, Lions 13

Michael Chow, Arizona Republic, USA TODAY NETWORK

John Maakaron

The Lions will continue to try and control the game on the ground. It will be interesting to see how many of the returning defensive backs get out on the field, since the Lions need all of them to try and stop Kyler Murray. In the end, the Arizona Cardinals will execute many more explosive plays and leave Ford Field with the victory in Week 15.

Cardinals 24, Lions 17

Adam Strozynski

This game feels like the walking wounded.

Whether it's COVID, the flu, season-ending injuries or bumps and bruises, both the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals come limping into this matchup.

Now, the Cardinals are obviously the better team of the two, possibly the best or second-best team in the NFC depending on who you ask.

Arizona will be without big-play wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and quarterback Kyler Murray is still hampered with a healing ankle injury.

The Lions come in with a laundry list of players in the infirmary: T.J. Hockenson and Jerry Jacobs are on IR, D'Andre Swift and Julian Okwara are out and Will Holden and Jonah Jackson have been extremely limited at practice this week. At this point, if you understand the premise of football and have cleats, the Lions will use you.

It's because of this, I don't think the betting line of the Cardinals (-13) is too far off.

Cardinals 36, Lions 22