Predictions: Lions-49ers
Motivation will be in no short supply for the Detroit Lions in Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. While the team will not be playing with a bid in the Super Bowl on the line, they can avenge the sting that last year's loss provided.
Detroit has the personnel advantage in many areas over a battered 49ers team that is without the likes of Christian McCaffrey on offense and Dre Greenlaw on defense. San Francisco still has plenty of talent, and the primetime atmosphere should give them some early fuel.
While the 49ers could strike early with big plays, I think the Lions have too much on the line to come out flat. Detroit plays its best with a chip on its shoulder, and I expect a strong second half that allows the Lions to win comfortably.
Lions 35, 49ers 17
The 13-2 Lions will square off against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game. As we all remember, this was a game in which the Lions came up just short. However, this time around, Detroit will be looking for a much better result.
The 49ers sit at 6-9 and haven't played nearly as well as many pundits had hoped coming into the year. The 49ers have been decimated by injuries and at this point, have nothing to play for, as they are already eliminated from playoffs. Still though, they boast the likes of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, who, when healthy, are among the best in the league at their respective positions.
On paper, the Lions have a clear statistical advantage in nearly every category. Even with their ongoing rash of injuries, I fully anticipate that Dan Campbell and his squad will get their revenge against the 49ers and continue their march toward the playoffs.
Lions 28, 49ers 20
More: Lions Week 18 Contest Against Vikings Flexed to Sunday Night Football
On Monday night, the Lions will clash with the San Francisco 49ers in one of Detroit’s most highly-anticipated contests of the 2024 season. It marks a rematch of the Lions’ devastating loss to the 49ers in last season’s NFC Championship Game.
While that is the case, this year's 49ers squad has experienced significantly less success. In fact, Kyle Shanahan’s team has won just six games, sits in last place in the NFC West, and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, these 49ers have had plenty of trouble with the injury bug, losing multiple key offensive performers to season-ending injuries: wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They will also be without linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) for this Week 17 showdown.
Although San Francisco is still equipped with several high-impact players (e.g. EDGE Nick Bosa and tight end George Kittle), I believe the above injuries will be too much to overcome for Shanahan & Co.
The Lions ultimately avenge their NFC title game loss, on the heels of strong performances from RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Jameson Williams.
Lions 37, 49ers 27
The Lions are now aware the game next week against the Minnesota Vikings has significantly more meaning.
Despite the 49ers game not having much meaning in the standings, the Lions are seeking to play their best football ahead of the postseason.
Detroit will look to establish the run early with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jared Goff will lead Ben Johnson's high-powered offense.
How many trick plays Johnson calls this week will be interesting to monitor.
Dan Campbell's squad treats the revenge game with the utmost importance and returns home with a dominating victory.
Lions 38, 49ers 17