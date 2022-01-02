Predictions: Lions-Seahawks

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 17 contest with the Seattle Seahawks.

Christian Booher

The Lions have struggled with lineup continuity all season as a result of various illnesses and injuries. Their Week 17 matchup with Seattle is no different, as Jared Goff is doubtful to return at quarterback. He missed last week's game against Atlanta after testing positive for COVID, and is now dealing with a knee injury. It looks as though Tim Boyle will make his second consecutive start.

However, D'Andre Swift is set to return. He's been out since Thanksgiving with a shoulder sprain, and will inject much-needed life into Detroit's offense. With him back, the Lions will be able to run the ball against Seattle's defense.

The biggest challenge for the Lions will be in the secondary, as Russell Wilson presents many challenges. Without Amani Oruwariye and Jerry Jacobs, the Seahawks will look to attack. In this case, they'll be successful, and the Lions will be left playing catch-up.

Detroit will play hard and make it interesting, but the Seahawks star quarterback will be too much to handle with a depleted defense.

Seahawks 30, Lions 20

Vito Chirco

The Lions will walk into Lumen Field this afternoon with a chance to beat the Seattle Seahawks. Really.

The Seahawks are no longer the Super Bowl-contending team of old, and their Pro Bowl quarterback, Russell Wilson, is in the midst of a career-worst season.

He and longtime Seattle head coach Pete Carroll might also be one foot out the door at this point.

It bodes well for Detroit's chances to pull off the upset win at the home of the "12th Man."

Yet, it's not going to happen with Tim Boyle starting in the place of Jared Goff, who's been dealing with a lingering knee injury since the Lions' surprise victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

Detroit drops this road tilt, further solidifying its stranglehold over the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seahawks 30, Lions 20

Camren Clouthier

Honestly, the Lions need to lose this game to help their draft positioning, and I fully expect that they will do so. Still shorthanded from injury and illness, this Lions team is simply undermanned. It's just hard to compete without many of your key players, including Jared Goff, Amani Oruwariye and many more.

While I don't think that the Seahawks are the powerhouse-contending team of old, I still expect them to take care of the Lions pretty easily, especially with QB Tim Boyle starting again this weekend.

Seahawks 27, Lions 14

Daniel Kelly

We will find out which team cares more on Sunday, as the 5-10 Seahawks host the 2-12-1 Lions.

Things are melting down in Seattle by all accounts, and quarterback Russell Wilson is probably playing in his last home game as a Seahawk.

Detroit, on the other hand, is building for the future, and nothing changes a culture like winning.

Lions 20, Seahawks 15

John Maakaron

The Lions are going on the road short-handed at the wideout and the tight end positions. This will be a game to observe how D'Andre Swift looks in his return and how much Amon-Ra St. Brown is used.

Without Jared Goff, it will be a long afternoon for Dan Campbell and his crew. Seattle features a top-10 rushing attack, while the Lions' rush defense is among the worst in the league. Look for running back Rashaad Penny to have himself quite the afternoon in a Seahawks home victory.

Seahawks 30, Lions 17

Adam Strozynski

This should be an interesting game, as the Seattle Seahawks are no longer this feared opponent that acts as the gatekeeper to the NFC West.

Currently it's quite the opposite. The team seems to be fighting from the inside out, as Russell Wilson wants out. Pete Carroll's time in Seattle may be nearing the end, too. No longer do you see a vaunted defense and running game that will grind on you.

However, traveling to Seattle and playing in front of the "12th Man" is a chore. Doing it without your starting quarterback, as Jared Goff deals with a knee injury, makes that a damning feat.

The Lions play tough, but there still isn't enough talent to take down a dysfunctional Seahawks team.

Seahawks 32, Lions 24