Predictions: Lions-Texans
The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans entered the season among the top Super Bowl contenders in their respective conferences. Though both teams have had their twists and turns to this point in the year, Sunday's game should be an exciting one.
Houston will be without top defensive end Will Anderson, which is a break for the Lions who will be without offensive tackle Taylor Decker. Both teams have injury concerns both short and long-term that will impact Sunday's game.
In Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik, two of the NFL's best offensive coordinators will square off. With the Texans defense being hampered by injuries, the Lions should be able to put up points. Houston has the ability to counter with plenty of offensive firepower.
At the end, however, I envision Detroit stealing another close road win in primetime.
Lions 35, Texans 31
The Lions remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL, following a convincing victory over the Packers last weekend.
In Week 10, they'll square off against CJ Stroud and the 6-3 Houston Texans.
Coming into the 2024 season, some pundits predicted this would be a potential Super Bowl matchup. Houston, however, has not lived up to those expectations. Still, they'll certainly pose a challenge for the Lions on Sunday night.
For the Lions, young safety Brian Branch will need to clean up his behavior following an ejection last weekend. Likewise, players such as Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, and Kerby Joseph will need to continue their strong efforts on defense to limit the offense of the Texans, who will have WR Nico Collins in the lineup.
All told, the Lions should come away with the victory in a close game, pushing them to 8-1 on the year.
Lions 27, Texans 21
The Lions’ Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans could just be a potential Super Bowl preview.
Detroit's fifth-ranked defense will be tested against the Texans’ offense, led by C.J. Stroud under center and veteran back Joe Mixon. Mixon, in his first season in Houston, has amassed 609 of the Texans’ 1,138 total rushing yards on the season. It ranks as the 11th-most rushing yards by a team in 2024.
Meanwhile, on the receiving front, Houston is led by fourth-year wideout Nico Collins, who has recorded 567 yards. He's active Sunday after sitting out the Texans’ last four games with a hamstring injury.
On Sunday, the Texans will, however, be without star EDGE rusher Will Anderson. Anderson has produced a team-high 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 10 QB hits through the first half of the season. That's a significant enough loss to cost Houston in this Week 10 clash.
Lions 27, Texans 20
The Lions have had their fair share of success in primetime over the past couple of seasons.
Houston's defense is depleted and Detroit's offense should be able to capitalize on defensive lineman Will Anderson not being in the lineup this week.
Detroit's offense has been on a historic run and should continue their stellar play on the road.
The return of Jameson Williams should open things up even more, while Montgomery and Gibbs will cause Houston's defense fits all evening.
I'm curious how the Lions will shift their lineup without Taylor Decker, but expect Goff to deliver the football quickly to avoid taking uncessessary hits.
Lions 30, Texans 20