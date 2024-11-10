All Lions

Report: Za'Darius Smith Not Likely to Play Against Texans

Debut of Za'Darius Smith will have to wait for Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

Newly acquired Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) from the Cleveland Browns takes in Pistons game
Newly acquired Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) from the Cleveland Browns takes in Pistons game / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The debut of new Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith is likely on hold.

After joining his new squad Friday, the team has reportedly decided not to play the veteran against the Houston Texans.

According to NFL Network, "Lions new pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, who was acquired in a trade on Tuesday, is not expected to play for Detroit tonight, I’m told. Not quite ready."

The 32-year-old was set to be on his bye week, but ended up in Motown at the trade deadline.

This week, Smith took a couple of days to visit property in Floridy to assess damage from the hurricane and to get things in order. He expressed gratitude to reporters the organization allowed him some time off.

Za'Darius Smith Explains Cryptic Post: 'It Was Taking Too Long'

During his initial media session with reporters, Smith did express a desire to suit up and play on Sunday Night Football.

Next week, Detroit plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Wearing No. 99 in Detroit

In order to wear No. 99 in Detroit, Smith had to cough up some money to Brodric Martin.

“They was like, ‘Man, you got three options.' You can get any number in the 70s, any numbers in the 80s, and I think it was 60s," said Smith. "And I was like, ‘No way.’ I was like, ‘Who have No. 99?’ And they told me who it was.

"And we looked his number up and called him real quick," Smith continued. "Thankful to him, a guy from Alabama, man – Tuscaloosa -- had a chance to talk to him for a little while, and I had to pay up a little bit, but all is well. I got No. 99 now.”

While Smith did not give up the exact value, he indicated it was a number that ended with three zeroes.

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

