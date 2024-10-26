5Q: Can Titans Avoid Lions Blowout?
Jeremy Brener covers the Tennessee Titans for Titans OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Sunday's game between the Lions and Titans at Ford Field.
1.) What has been the initial evaluation of Brian Callahan’s tenure as head coach over his first six games?
Brener: Callahan is still learning the ropes and needs to get better with in-game adjustments. The Titans are 1-5, but they actually have either been tied or had the lead in every game this season except for one at halftime. The second half is when the disconnect begins, and has led to why the Titans have been so poor to start the season.
2.) With DeAndre Hopkins on the move, who are some candidates to step up at wide receiver?
Brener: Calvin Ridley should get more looks, but also more attention. Tyler Boyd should also see more action, but with Treylon Burks on IR, look for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to also get more involved. He has a touchdown in each of the past two games for the Titans.
3.) While the offense has struggled, the Titans’ defense is ranked first in total defense. How important is Harold Landry to the team’s overall success and who are some other players who have played big roles in that effort?
Brener: The defense has done a decent job of not letting up major plays, and Landry is a part of that. His veteran leadership is something the Titans truly value, especially when times are rough like it is now.
The Titans also have had rookie T’Vondre Sweat step up on the defensive line, a position where they have virtually no depth whatsoever.
4.) What are 1-2 key matchups that could decide the game?
Brener: Dan Campbell should out-coach Brian Callahan, and that’s probably the biggest matchup of all. Campbell has done an outstanding job this season and it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to be the better coach in this one.
As for an on-field matchup, the Lions running backs against the Titans defensive line should dictate how the game is won. The Titans have been good at defending the run this season, and if they stop the Lions there, it could be a closer game.
5.) Who wins and why?
Brener: If the Titans come into Ford Field with a backup quarterback in Mason Rudolph after losing their top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and win, it will be the biggest upset of the season.
Lions win by multiple scores.