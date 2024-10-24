All Lions

Report: Former Lions WR Shot Twice After Leaving Strip Club

Josh Reynolds among those injured in strip club shooting.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11)
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds and another man were wounded last weekend after leaving a Denver strip club.

9News' Janet Oravetz reported after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18, an individual contacted 911 regarding a shooting near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street.

According to Denver Broncos OnSI, "Officers responded there and located the victims. Among them was Reynolds, who, according to court documents, was shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. Another man was shot in his back. A third victim was wounded by shattered glass, the court documents say. All three had scrapes from climbing over a fence, the documents say."

Despite being wounded in the back of the head and the arm, the talented wideout was at the Broncos facility receiving treatment.

The 29-year-old was at the Broncos facility Friday, and reporters have indicated that he received treatment for only "minor injuries."

Reynolds spent a little more than two-and-a-half seasons in Motown, after being claimed off of waivers.

In 2021, Reynolds appeared in seven games, and secured 29 receptions for 396 yards and two receiving touchdowns. The following offseason, Reynolds earned a two-year, $6 million contract extension.

Last season, Reynolds played in 17 games, and recorded 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns.

His tenure in Motown ended on a sour note, as the veteran wideout dropped two passes in the NFC Championship Game.

Detroit decided not to retain Reynolds, who ended up signing a free-agent contract in Denver.

