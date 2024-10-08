All Lions

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing LB Devin White

Should the Lions target the former Eagles linebacker?

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are likely going to play the remainder of the 2024 NFL season without SAM linebacker Derrick Barnes.

Dan Campbell provided an unfortunate update this week by stating the team would be lucky if the fourth-year linebacker could return at any point this season.

After it was announced veteran linebacker Devin White was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, supporters clamored for the former SEC linebacker to join Detroit's roster.

Coming out of college, White was heralded for his big game production, sacks, interceptions and tackles for loss while playing for LSU.

According to pre-draft scouting reports, he had the ability to stay close in coverage with tight ends, receivers and running backs and had high football IQ.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers invested the fifth overall pick in White back in 2019. He was considered one of the most complete linebackers coming out of college in quite some time.

White reached the Pro Bowl in his third season (2021), but his play in recent seasons has fallen off. White was part of the Buccaneers Super Bowl winning squad in 2021.

His willingness to accept coaching, issues with consistency and tackling issues resulted in the Buccaneers deciding not to pick up his fifth-year option.

White ended up signing with the Eagles this past offseason, but has been inactive the first four games this season.

According to USA Today's LionsWire, "Hard, hard NO! on Devin White for the Lions. Detroit doesn't need a flighty, speed-oriented depth off-ball backer who doesn't tackle or blitz well. Who you giving up on to add him? More to the point, who you think Brad & Dan would give up on to add him?"

With Detroit's coaching staff expressing satisfaction with the depth in the linebackers room, it would be surprising if Holmes and Co. decided to sign the 26-year-old at this time.

