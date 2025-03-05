Pros and Cons of Lions Signing LB Jack Sanborn
The Detroit Lions could have a need at one of the toughest positions to play in their defense pendng the results of their negotiations with Derrick Barnes.
A 2021 fourth-round pick of the Lions, Barnes is currently set to be a free agent. He developed into becoming the team's starter at the SAM linebacker position, which is one of the more difficult roles to occupy given the complexity and responsibilities asked of the player as a pass rusher and run defender.
As a result, if the Lions lose Barnes, seeking out a player who has played a similar role could be beneficial. One option became available in recent days, as reports indicate that the Chicago Bears will not offer an exclusive rights free agent tender to linebacker Jack Sanborn.
The Bears could still offer to bring back Sanborn at a cheaper contract, but the value of an exclusive rights tender is $3.45 million and by declining that offer, Chicago appears to content with moving on.
Acquired by the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Sanborn made the Bears' roster and worked his way into significant playing time. He started six games as a rookie in 2022, 10 games in 2023 and three in 2024. In that span, he appeared in 48 total games including all 17 in each of the last two years.
Sanborn totaled 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception in three years with the Bears. Additionally, he frequently contributed on special teams.
Sanborn seems to fit the mold of players the Lions have historically targeted in free agency under general manager Brad Holmes. The team has targeted free agent linebackers who have special teams experience, and he has played 816 special teams snaps in three NFL seasons.
The Lions recently announced their intentions to part ways with Jalen Reeves-Maybin, a linebacker who was the team's special teams captain and a second-team NFLPA All-Pro selection in that area in 2023.
Detroit has sought out players who fit the mold of experienced special teams standouts with the ability to contribute defensively, including this past season with Ezekiel Turner and Ben Niemann.
Because of this, Sanborn could be a candidate Detroit seeks out even if Barnes elects to return to Detroit.