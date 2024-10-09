Aidan Hutchinson: Detroit Tigers Story Is 'Wild'
The Detroit Tigers have taken the city of Detroit by storm -- and all of Major League Baseball -- with their improbable run to the postseason. On August 11, the Tigers were 55-63 and 10 games out of a playoff spot, with a 0.2% chance to make the postseason.
Despite the miniscule odds, A.J. Hinch's team found a way to get in the playoffs, capturing the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Then, to kick off the postseason, Detroit swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round to advance to the American League Division Series to face the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit and Cleveland have each won a game through the first two games of the best-of-five series.
The Tigers' exciting run has caught the attention of the Detroit Lions' roster, including third-year EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson, a Michigan native, attended Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child High School and the University of Michigan. Plus, he grew up a Tigers fan.
"On their roster, I think I just saw we have the youngest roster in the MLB. It’s just wild. Their whole story is wild," Hutchinson said about the Tigers' run. "It kind of reminds me of, I saw they had like a .2 percent chance to make it. It kind of reminds me of my Michigan team, our senior year. I think we had like a .1 percent chance to make it to the playoffs. So, I see a little correlation.”
Hutchinson off to torrid start in 2024
Hutchinson has recorded a league-best 6.5 sacks through four games, to go along with 14 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Plus, he’s produced a league-high 40 pressures, and has earned a 93.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts (the highest overall mark among all qualified EDGEs).
The 2023 Pro Bowler has also posted a 94.2 PFF pass-rush grade, the best pass-rush mark among players at his position.
Next up for Hutchinson and the Lions is a Week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, which have allowed 12 sacks through five weeks.
Dallas, led by veteran Dak Prescott under center, has been a pass-heavy offense up to this point in the season. In fact, the Cowboys have attempted the second-most passes in the NFL thus far (194), and have also thrown for the second-most yards (1,358).
It should offer Hutchinson a prime opportunity to showcase his pass-rushing repertoire.
“I’m not quite sure how they’re going to attack it, but I bet they’re going to try to throw it a lot,” Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday. “But, they tried to establish the run game a bit in the last couple of games. They probably will try to do that against us. I think we’re ready for all the outcomes that will happen in this game. But, hey, if it turns into that kind of game, then I’m all for it.”
On Sunday, Hutchinson and Aaron Glenn’s defense will be focusing their efforts on stopping Prescott and the Cowboys’ All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb. Through five games, Lamb has amassed 25 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns.
“We saw Dak win the game for them Sunday night (against the Pittsburgh Steelers). So, he’s a problem. We gotta stop Dak. We gotta stop CeeDee,” Hutchinson expressed. “That’s our goal. Those guys really make that offense go.”
This Week 6 showdown with Dallas is a rematch of the Lions’ devastating 20-19 loss at the hands of the Cowboys in Week 17 last season. It was a game defined by a controversial, illegal-touching penalty called against left tackle Taylor Decker in the waning seconds of the contest. The officiating miscue cost Detroit dearly, playing a significant part in the late-season loss.
When asked about the gut-wrenching defeat Tuesday, Hutchinson chose not to dwell on the past. Instead, he expressed, “We’re on a mission this year. We’re not going to let the past define us.”
It was an impressive statement from the third-year pro, who, through his actions off the field, has made it known that he’s more than just a football player. When he’s not suiting up for the Lions, it wouldn’t be shocking to find the Michigan product visiting a sick child in a hospital or making time to sign autographs for his fans. It’s part of the persona that Hutchinson has built for himself away from the field, and it’s provided him with additional purpose in life.
“If you’re just playing, I think, for individual greatness, there’s this level of emptiness that comes with that,” Hutchinson said. “Because I feel like everything that I’ve achieved, whenever you reach that, you’re always just seeking more. And I just think that when you have something you’re playing for that’s bigger than you, it gives it a little bit of depth and it makes me almost more proud of doing what I’m doing. It makes me more motivated to, you know, you meet these kids and you’re kind of this glimmer of hope just for five minutes or however long I talk to them. And it really just, it helps me to have a deeper motivation than just myself and me wanting to achieve what I want to.”