'It's Time': Lions Feel Running Backs Can Accomplish More
The Detroit Lions' run game features a solid tandem of backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Though both have had their moments throughout the first four games of the 2024 season, the Lions still see room to grow for their running game. Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has set a high standard for the position as a whole, and expects more from the group.
"We've got to get better, and they're professionals. That's the two things," Montgomery said. "We're gonna continue to challenge them. I think they know that we really still haven't hit the mark of what we are capable of hitting. I believe that collectively in our room, and collectively on offense, and it's time. It's time for us to start stacking these performances all together."
Ahead of a Week 6 game against Dallas, the Lions are hoping for even more out of a running back tandem that has enforced its will at times against opponents. The Cowboys could be down multiple standouts defensively, which could create big opportunities on the ground.
"They're ready to go, we'll be challenged this week, there's no question about it," Montgomery said. "But the hardest part of always getting better is the fact that consistency and details and lack of mental errors and just being locked in and taking care of the football, all those things are very important. So we'll work hard, we'll practice our ass off today and just continue to try to move forward."
Montgomery isn't the only member of the Lions' coaching staff who believes there's still room for the run game to grow. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed last week that he believes Gibbs is nearing a breakout game.
On Tuesday, the position coach noted that there is potential for the Alabama product to have a big showing in the near future. The key for him will be to get past the defensive line and stay on his feet through the second and third levels of the defense.
"His biggest challenge this week is gonna be to make people miss on the second and third level. And that is a challenge, because it's how you get to the second and third level," Montgomery explained. "If we can get there clean, with his feet in place, square on defenders, he can make people miss, then a lot of times he is running so fast and our line is doing such a good job, they are always on an angle. So he can make one guy miss and maybe have a corner on an angle. But right now, if we can just get him there with some squareness on guys in one-on-one situations, it'll give us a much better chance."
Lions coaches impacted by natural disasters
Montgomery began his press conference by acknowledging the members of the coaching staff who have had their families impacted by recent natural disasters.
The coach noted that he was able to connect with family in North Carolina, an area that has been hit hard by recent storms, during the bye week. He said he has almost half of his family still in the area and expressed gratitude that they were all okay.
"It really makes me thankful for how blessed we are here. My heart is with them, what they're going through. A lot of people without power, a lot of people lost family members," Montgomery said. "Thank God I haven't lost anybody, haven't really had any horrific deals, but myself and Ben Johnson are definitely connected to, I'm connected to Cleveland County and he is directly connected to Asheville. So that means a lot to us to make sure that they're good. So we're thinking about you, if you're listening."