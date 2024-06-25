Ranking Lions 2024 MVP Candidates
The Detroit Lions were a pleasant surprise in 2023, going on a postseason run to the NFC Championship game.
Despite coming up short, the Lions are no longer a surprise. Expectations for the Lions are as high as ever heading into 2024, as Dan Campbell's group is viewed as a serious contender for the Super Bowl.
If the Lions make good on their goals, several players could be viewed as contenders for the league's Most Valuable Player award. Here is a ranking of the team's top-five MVP candidates heading into the 2024 season.
5. Jameson Williams
The Lions could have something special if Williams unlocks his potential. Because of his speed, the Alabama product could have an impact similar to what Tyreek Hill does for the Miami Dolphins. Simply put, he's tough to stop in the open field.
Williams gets his first full NFL offseason this year, so expectations are high for what he can accomplish. Additionally, Campbell fanned the flame on him by calling him the most improved player early in organized team activities.
Detroit has also experimented with unique ways to get the receiver the ball, such as the reverse he scored on in the NFC Championship game. If he can reach his potential, the Lions will boast one of the biggest offensive threats in the league.
4. Jahmyr Gibbs
Similar to Williams, Gibbs has a versatile skill set that will be a massive asset to Detroit's offensive success. He should have a heavy workload in the run game and appears to be destined for a bigger showing as a receiver in 2024.
Because he has big-play ability every time he touches the ball, he quickly became a household name at his position. If he stays healthy, he could contend for MVP honors based on his volume of production.
As a rookie, he narrowly missed out on 1,000 rushing yards. Health will be a factor here, but if he's able to remain on the field he should approach that mark once again. If he can boost his production as a receiver and play into the 'offensive weapon' expectations, he could garner MVP interest.
3. Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson is the team's best defensive player heading into the season and appears primed for a breakout season. He has 21 career sacks through his first two NFL seasons, but he could have plenty more production left in the tank.
After leading the league in pressures last season, Hutchinson's sack total could elevate in 2024. He finished last year with 11.5 despite going several games without one through the middle of the season. A strong finish got him over double digits, and then he added three more in the postseason.
Hutchinson is quickly becoming a household name at his position. Despite not producing at the elite level others such as Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett have in recent years, Hutchinson looks to have that potential.
If he can reach that height in 2024, the Michigan product would insert himself amongst the league's elite.
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown
In his first three NFL seasons, St. Brown has quickly become one of the best receivers in the entire league. Viewed by some as a slot-oriented player, the USC product has displayed plenty of versatility.
St. Brown surpassed 1,500 receiving yards last year, which puts him in elite status. He was rewarded with a hefty contract and could become even more popular as one of the stars in Netflix's 'Receiver.'
With the higher expectations facing the Lions this season, he will be a household name. He'll be Goff's top target, and if the offense performs at a high level he will gain MVP buzz.
1. Jared Goff
Ultimately, the MVP award is one often reserved for quarterbacks. As a result, if the Lions' offense is high-powered as expected then Goff should become a favorite. Should Detroit contend for the NFC's top seed, the passer could garner serious MVP consideration.
Goff has never received MVP votes, but that could change in 2024. The Lions are no longer a surprise within NFL circles and are one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. As a result, the quarterback will be expected to perform at a high level.
Statistically, Goff has been one of the best performers over the last two years. He ranked top-five in both passing yards and touchdowns last season, and could approach that once again with the plethora of weapons around him.