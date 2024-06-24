Marcus Davenport Film Review: Savvy DE Brings Versatility
The Detroit Lions added to their defense early in free agency, signing veteran Marcus Davenport to help the pass-rush.
The defender had a solid start to his career with the New Orleans Saints, but has been inhibited by injuries throughout his career. He is listed as an outside linebacker but brings the ability to rush the passer.
Davenport was limited to just four games last season with the Minnesota Vikings, but was able to contribute in his limited opportunity. He can be a big asset for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn with his ability to play multiple roles.
Here is a review of Davenport's film from the 2023 season, evaluating how he can help the Lions' defense as both a run defender and a pass-rusher.
Pass-rush
Davenport wasn't able to log defensive snaps for the Vikings until Week 2 when he played just four. After being inactive the following week, he was able to contribute against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
He got to rookie quarterback Bryce Young midway through the fourth quarter, logging his takedown in a critical juncture. With Carolina creeping into field goal range at Minnesota's 35 and trailing by eight, Davenport forced a punt with a nine-yard sack.
Here, he lines up on the outside shoulder of the guard. He's standing up, not hiding his intent to rush the passer. Davenport has the versatility to move around the line, which is evident here and will be an asset to the Lions' defense.
After initially engaging with the guard on the snap, Davenport is able to get a rush lane thanks to teammate D.J. Wonnum attacking the inside shoulder of the tackle and driving him back in the pocket.
With the pocket collapsing, Davenport is able to run free around the edge and corral Young to force a critical punt in a game the Vikings would ultimately win.
The veteran had a strong showing the following week, logging three quarterback hits and a sack against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded a sack on the first play of the third quarter.
In this scenario, he was a benefactor of the work done by his counterpart Danielle Hunter. He'll have a similar caliber of help in Detroit with Aidan Hutchinson, so these are the types of plays that he could make in a Lions uniform.
Hutchinson led the league in pressures last season but finished with 11.5 sacks. As teams continue to allocate resources in his direction, Davenport could be one of the main benefactors.
Davenport lines up as a defensive end standing up outside the tackle, while Hunter is down in a three-point stance. Hunter wins right away and forces Patrick Mahomes to roll to his left. Though Davenport initially struggles to get off his block, he does a good job of driving his blocker before ultimately releasing and wrapping up the quarterback.
Run stops
Davenport is able to serve a hybrid role for the Lions defense, which will give Glenn and defensive line coach Terrell Williams some flexibility as far as alignment goes. He's big enough to slide inside and serve as a big end, but also athletic enough to get out on the edge and be a disruptor.
Because he's able to line up in different areas, he's able to serve different roles for the defense. On this particular play against the Panthers in Week 4, he is part of the defensive goal line package on a first-and-goal snap for Carolina.
He's the standup end on the strong side, as the Panthers have two tight ends on his side of the field. Pre-snap, the Panthers send another player in motion toward him. He locks on to the outside end on the snap, and the Vikings do a nice job of plugging the gaps for running back Miles Sanders.
Davenport is able to fight off his blocker and as a result is the first player to Sanders before a host of his teammates arrive to finish off the play.
Against Kansas City a week later, the Vikings are facing a different predicament. This play occurred late in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs trying to drain the clock. On second-and-9, Davenport is lined up on the edge against a bunch formation.
Because there are three offensive players lined up against just him, Davenport is essentially out of the play before it starts. However, the Chiefs send one of the players in motion pre-snap, lightening the formation against the veteran defender.
Davenport's motor is also on display here, as he simply wins the race to the corner against Travis Kelce. The Chiefs' star tight end is tasked with holding contain and making sure Davenport doesn't get around him, but that's exactly what happens.
Teammate Josh Metellus missed the initial tackle attempt, but Davenport's hustle allows him to finish the play quickly.