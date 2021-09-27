Ranking Coaching Staff's Critical Errors in Week 3

Detroit Lions' coaching staff did not do themselves any favors with some crucial errors against the Baltimore Ravens.

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has largely been given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to mistakes early in his tenure. After all, it’s the first time he’s been a full time NFL head coach and it’s obvious he’s still finding his groove.

However, he and his staff made some costly errors during the Lions’ best game to date, a 19-17 loss to Baltimore. A sluggish start paired with an almost too conservative end to the game doomed the Lions.

When reviewing the game, four big mistakes stick out on the coaching side of the action.

Here is a ranking of the critical errors the Lions' made in Week 3.

4.) Early hard count fails, prevents points

Situation: Detroit facing a fourth-and-one from Baltimore’s 38, 3:56 left first quarter

After Tucker missed his first field goal attempt, Detroit was gifted good field position to start its third drive. After a little bit of movement, the Lions faced a fourth down at Baltimore’s 38-yard line.

Coming into the game, new kicker Ryan Santoso’s career long was 29 yards. What would’ve been a 55-yard field goal was out of the question, so the decision to go for it was the right one. However, the Lions elected to do a simple hard count instead of running a play.

This decision backfired, as Darren Fells jumped early and Detroit was penalized. Rather than try to catch the defense offside, Campbell and company should’ve dialed up a run play behind its strong offensive line with hopes of moving the chains.

The penalty led to another, this time a delay of game taken on purpose, and then to a punt. Detroit was scoreless in the first half, and points generated on this drive could’ve helped propel the team to victory.

3.) Going conservative

Situation: Detroit facing a third-and-nine from Baltimore’s 13, 1:52 left fourth quarter

The Lions had the ball going in for what looked like the win. Though the drive ultimately did end in points, the team had a chance to put it away by converting one more third down. It was clear, on paper, what they were going to do – A simple run to chew up clock.

Because of the predictability aspect, Baltimore dialed up a heavy blitz. Rather than take advantage of a single coverage situation on the outside, Campbell and company ran right into the teeth of the blitz.

Running back Jamal Williams was tackled for a four-yard loss. Though Detroit made the field goal and briefly held the lead, the risk of passing would’ve been well worth the reward. This goes for the entire three-play sequence in the red zone, which all were runs.

2.) Playing prevent

Situation: Baltimore facing fourth-and-19 from its own 16, :26 left fourth quarter

Sure, the Lions did get beat several times while playing man coverage early and again in zone for a touchdown in the first half. Yet, late in the game, the team was having success rushing as little as four guys.

On Baltimore’s final drive, two of its first three plays ended in sacks, with the third a simple incompletion by Jackson while on the move. After calling the timeout, however, Campbell’s defense came out rushing just three while sending eight back in coverage.

Somehow, Sammy Watkins found an open spot for a 36-yard catch to extend the game. The safeties dropped too deep, while the linebackers didn’t get deep enough. It was a recipe for disaster.

1.) Calling a timeout on fourth-and-19

Situation: Baltimore facing fourth-and-19 from its own 16, :26 left fourth quarter

The most obvious decision that will haunt the Lions is Campbell’s choice to use the team’s final time out with Baltimore facing a fourth-and-19 late in the game. After three consecutive plays of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson running for his life, Campbell burned the last time out before the play.

This decision allowed the Ravens to regroup and catch their breath. Additionally, it gave offensive coordinator Greg Roman more time to scheme against the Lions’ deep zone look. Quite simply, the decision let a stumbling offense off the hook and ultimately led to the team’s demise.

Had Campbell not used the time out, he could’ve at the very least burned it to ice kicker Justin Tucker before he launched his NFL-record, game-winning 66-yard field goal.