Ranking Lions' Day 2 Draft Needs

Read more on the Detroit Lions' needs heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions made two picks in the first round, addressing a pair of needs.

With their first two picks, the Lions took EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams. Together, the two will work to repair the organization’s losing ways.

Now, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes will work toward getting another two solid pieces on the second day of the draft. Day 2, which will consist of rounds two and three, begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here is a ranking of the positions the Lions should target on the draft’s second day, as the team continues its rebuilding process.

4.) Quarterback

Though Jared Goff is entrenched as the 2022 starting quarterback, the Lions could benefit from adding a signal-caller to both learn from and push Goff. Liberty’s Malik Willis, who was projected as a potential top-10 pick, slipped out of the first round.

If Willis is available at No. 46, it could cause Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes to think long about the potential of adding the talented dual-threat passer.

North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder are also available heading into Day 2. Though they could all be taken by the time Detroit is on the clock, there’s a good chance the team will have at least one to choose from at its next selection.

3.) Offensive guard

Set at tackle with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, Detroit’s offensive line focus should be on the interior. Frank Ragnow is set at center, but there are potential holes at guard.

Jonah Jackson has been solid in two seasons holding down one guard position, but Halapoulivaati Vaitai has dealt with struggles. This could create an opening at a guard position heading into 2022.

Though Vaitai could certainly regroup and have a solid season, Detroit needs guard depth. At No. 46, Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke and Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens could be fits in the middle. Both played different positions in college, but may be better fits at guard as pros.

2.) Linebacker

Had the Lions kept their No. 32 overall pick, they could’ve taken Georgia’s Nakobe Dean. Instead, Dean crawled into the second round. If he’s available at No. 46, the Lions could pick him up.

Should Dean be gone by Detroit’s next selection, Alabama’s Christian Harris could be a player it targets. There’s also Hutchinson’s college teammate, David Ojabo, who could be worthy of a second-round choice, despite suffering an Achilles' injury at his pro day.

Minnesota’s Boye Mafe and USC’s Drake Jackson are also available at the outside linebacker position, while Wyoming’s Chad Muma and Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal could man the middle of the field.

1.) Secondary

The Lions have Tracy Walker III, but not much else in the world of experienced safety talent. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has said he wants his team’s identity to be on the defensive side of the ball, and the secondary needs much improvement.

There are plenty of options at the safety position that could be available at the No. 46 overall pick, which is when the Lions will pick first on Day 2. Among these options are Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker and Baylor’s Jalen Pitre.

The Lions need help in the pass coverage game, as there’s plenty of unproven players in the defensive backfield. Should the team not want to go safety, it could look at Washington’s Kyler Gordon or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. as potential options at cornerback.