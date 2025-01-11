Ranking Lions' Potential Divisional-Round Opponents
The wild-card round of the 2024 playoffs kicks off Saturday afternoon. And unlike last year, the Lions possess the No. 1 seed on the NFC side of the postseason bracket, and subsequently own a first-round bye.
With that said, Detroit will kick off its playoff journey during next weekend’s divisional round and against the team with the lowest remaining seed. That leaves the Lions with four potential second-round opponents: the No. 4-seed L.A. Rams (10-7), the No. 5-seed Minnesota Vikings (14-3), the No. 6-seed Washington Commanders (12-5) and the No. 7-seed Green Bay Packers (11-6).
If the Eagles and the Buccaneers win their first-round games against the Packers and the Commanders, respectively, the Lions will face the Vikings-Rams winner. However, if one of or both the Eagles and the Buccaneers suffer losses, Detroit will take on either the Packers or the Commanders in next week's divisional round.
If the Packers were to upset Philadelphia, they would head to Ford Field next weekend for a third meeting with the Lions this season.
Without further ado, let's rank the Lions’ potential divisional-round foes, going in order of the weakest to the strongest of the four.
4.) Washington Commanders
The Commanders experienced a resurgent season in 2024. After finishing 4-13 and in last place in the NFC East in 2023, Washington went 12-5 and finished in second place in the division this past season.
Rookie phenom passer Jayden Daniels had his fingerprints all over the franchise's turnaround. The LSU product completed 69 percent of his passes, and threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in his first year as a pro. Plus, he recorded a 100.1 passer rating and a 70.6 QBR, the fourth-best QBR in ‘24.
On top of all that, Daniels excelled as a runner this past season. In fact, he led the Commanders in rushing yards with 891, and added another six touchdowns on the ground. He's the definition of a dual-threat quarterback, and certainly could give Aaron Glenn's defense fits in a potential divisional-round playoff matchup.
3.) Minnesota Vikings
Detroit just saw Minnesota last week in the regular season finale of the 2024 campaign. After a tightly-contested first half, the Lions outscored the Vikings, 21-3, in the final half of play. In the contest, Detroit stymied Minnesota signal-caller Sam Darnold, limiting him to a season-worst completion percentage (43.9). Glenn's unit also kept Darnold from throwing a single touchdown, and held him to a 55.5 passer rating (the third-lowest passer rating of the season for the veteran QB).
Just like the Packers, the Vikings – with a top-10 offense (No. 9 in points scored) and a top-10 defense (No. 5 in points allowed) – will be tough for the Lions to beat a third time this season. Yet, at this present juncture, I don't believe Minnesota would be the toughest divisional-round foe for Dan Campbell's squad to match up with.
2.) Los Angeles Rams
The NFL would absolutely love this: another postseason battle between Detroit's Jared Goff and Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford.
Stafford and the Rams came ever so close to beating the Lions at Ford Field in the wild-card round of last year's postseason. Plus, they suffered a 26-20 overtime defeat at the hands of Stafford & Co. to kick off the 2024 campaign. So, revenge will certainly be on the minds of the Rams in a potential divisional-round playoff tilt between the two teams.
And, in my mind, as long as Stafford is upright and able to deliver passes to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, L.A. will have a chance of upsetting Detroit and ending its Super Bowl dreams.
1.) Green Bay Packers
The Lions can't afford to look past any of their potential divisional-round playoff opponents. However, I think that's especially the case with the Packers, which came one win shy of playing Detroit in the NFC Championship a season ago.
The Packers are equipped with both a top-10 offense (No. 8 in points scored) and a top-10 defense (No. 6 in points allowed), and have the potential to come into Ford Field and pull off the upset.
Jordan Love is one of the best quarterbacks in the game today, and running back Josh Jacobs, who recorded a 1,329-yard, 15-touchdown 2024 regular season, is also a force to be reckoned with. Plus, the Packers’ defense is littered with playmakers, including All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney (eight interceptions) and EDGE Rashan Gary (7.5 sacks).
Just like last postseason, Green Bay will be a tough out in this year's playoffs.