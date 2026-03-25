Lions Committing to Repair Offensive Line Took Team Out of DE Market

Th Detroit Lions made the comittment to address their biggest area of need in free agency.

After All-Pro center Frank Ragnow retired, the team had a glaring hole at center. Tate Ratledge was drafted, but did not have the neccessary experience to shine early at the position.

Veteran Graham Glasgow filled the role, but 2025 would prove to be his last season in Motown.

Appearing on the "Lions Collective" podcast this week, general manager Brad Holmes addressed why the team did not retain Al-Quadin Muhammad and the team's thought process about the defensive end market in free agency.

"Just once we made that decision for the offensive line, we made that commitment, it kind of took us out of some of those other options at edge rusher, including Muhammad. And I’m a huge fan of Muhammad," said Holmes. "I was so happy for what he did last year. He was another player that had great dialogue with, but just weren’t able to make it happen."

Detroit's free agency approach has not been to make many splash signings, opting instead to target needs, but also adding depth to various positions.

Holmes explained, "We’re not trying to do this one-and-done kind of thing, so you can take two different approaches. You can be, 'Well, let’s not extend these players and then let’s get more expensive free agents.' Well, are we sure that that’s the right move? Is that going to give us the right amount of sustainability that we’re looking for? So those are the decisions that we’re always weighing."

Detroit is reportedly looking to extend Jahmyr Gibbs and are expected to also begin conversations with linebacker Jack Campbell about a long-term contract.

Safety Brian Branch and tight end Sam Laporta are expected to be part of the long-term future, but the team will likely wait just a little bit to fully evaluate their recovery from significant injuries.

“I don’t want you guys to ever think that, or anybody to ever think that we have a lot of money --that we have it, we don’t want to spend it. No, we’re actually spending everything that we have available to us, and so that’s what I wanted to kind of make clear," said Holmes. "And so talk about constraints, we’re trying to get as many players as we can, as many good football players as we can that fit us within the constraints."