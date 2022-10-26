Ranking Lions Top Trade Assets

The Detroit Lions are still struggling through their latest rebuild.

Although the team is not winning on the field, the acquisition of talent is still ongoing, namely through the NFL draft.

General manager Brad Holmes still has the opportunity to add two first round picks in next year's draft.

With the team's cap situation drastically improving in 2023, it is likely the team will also allocate resources to signing free agents this offseason at a higher rate than last offseason.

One additional way Holmes and Co. could add talent is securing additional draft capital by trading away current assets on the active roster.

Here is a ranking of five players the Lions could trade to gain additional draft picks next year, based on what they could net the Lions in terms of draft picks.

5.) Amani Oruwariye

According to ESPN, "Oruwariye experienced a breakout season in 2021, ending with a career-high six interceptions -- the third most in the league -- but was a healthy scratch for Week 5 in New England and has struggled to find a groove this year. Detroit's defense has struggled as a whole, and although Oruwariye has kept a positive outlook, a different destination could bring the best out of him while he plays the final year of his rookie contract."

4.) T.J. Hockenson

Detroit's tight end has not been performing at a high level consistently this season.

Based on the scheme Detroit is running offensively, it does not appear worth it to invest a long-term contract in a player that is not targeted as often as the top players at his position.

Another team may be willing to part with draft picks to trade for the talented tight end and make him more of a focal point of their offense.

3) Taylor Decker

The Lions front office may find it challenging to trade the veteran lineman, as his contract was recently restructured and is still owed a little north of $15 million in guaranteed monies.

A team that is in need of a talented and experienced left tackle may have to entice Detroit by tossing in additional picks, for the team to be willing to take the short-term financial hit in order to gain picks and long-term financial prosperity.

2.) Evan Brown

Brown has been a versatile addition to the Lions offensive line and his play has been solid the past two seasons.

While he is a center, he has demonstrated an ability to shift over and play multiple positions along the offensive line.

If Brown feels that he has reached his ceiling in Detroit, an opportunity to earn significantly more playing time could present itself with another team.

Detroit would likely be able to command a higher draft pick based on Brown's abilities and reliability.

1.) D'Andre Swift

The Lions must entertain the idea of trading Swift if another team is seriously interested.

His rookie contract makes it appealing to keep him on the Lions roster, despite his inconsistent availability.

Unfortunately, Detroit's coaching staff must collectively hold their breath each time the speedy back is tackled, as he has not shown that he can remain healthy and available for extended periods of time in his short career.

But, Holmes could seek additional compensation and would likely receive it from a team seeking to add an explosive playmaker with a high upside.