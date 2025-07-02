Ranking Offenses Lions Will Face in 2025
The Detroit Lions' schedule is loaded with quality opponents.
Detroit will play nine opponents who made the playoffs last season, along with some of the best teams to have missed the cut last season. Ultimately, it will be a difficult challenge for them to match their 15-2 record from a season ago.
With so many challenging games on the schedule, the Lions will be exposed to some of the NFL's best offensive units on a weekly basis.
With the season approaching fast, here is a ranking of the offenses that the Lions will face in 2025.
14.) Cleveland Browns
Cleveland has plenty of questions about its offense, namely who the starting quarterback will be. The Lions get the Browns in Week 4, and this question may not be answered by the time that game rolls around in late September.
With Nick Chubb also gone, the Browns could be relying on rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson if Jerome Ford doesn't own the top spot. Jerry Jeudy and Diontae Johnson are two dangerous wideouts, but the lack of stability at quarterback leads to mostly concerns for the Browns on offense.
13.) New York Giants
The Giants have the potential to be a surprise team in the NFC East, but their chances are reliant on veteran Russell Wilson recapturing some of his old magic. Malik Nabers has the potential to be special at receiver, and Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton are nice secondary pieces.
Meanwhile, Tyrone Tracy showed flashes of being a solid option out of the backfield. The Giants' offense is littered with young talent, but finding success hinges on the performance of their aging quarterback. If things don't work out, by the time these teams meet in Week 12 the Lions may be preparing for rookie Jaxson Dart under center.
12.) Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers made the move to bring Aaron Rodgers in for what will be his 21st season. While Rodgers did have a solid finish to the year, overall optimism is not exactly through the roof for what he will bring to the table.
If Rodgers does in fact find a groove, he will elevate an offense that also features DK Metcalf out wide and Jaylen Warren in the backfield. Tight end Pat Friermuth will also be a matchup problem. However, the group lacks overall firepower. Pittsburgh's elite defense will be enough to keep them in most games, and adequate production from Rodgers could make this team once again a playoff team.
11.) Dallas Cowboys
Without Dak Prescott due to a torn hamstring in late November, the Cowboys limped to the finish line. As he returns, Dallas is hopeful that he will help get the team back into playoff contention. The team does have intriguing weapons around him.
In CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the Cowboys have a solid 1-2 punch of wide receivers. Jake Ferguson is a nice complementary piece at tight end, and Dallas hopes Javonte Williams can help revive their run game.
10.) Chicago Bears
Bears supporters are hoping that Ben Johnson will be able to get the most out of 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams, and if his work with Jared Goff is any indication then it will be an exciting time for supporters.
Williams has a retooled offensive line protecting him, as well as pass-catchers such as Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore and second-round pick Luther Burden. Keenan Allen is gone, but the aforementioned trio gives the young passer plenty of options.
Tight end Cole Kmet and rookie Colston Loveland will give the team a nice tandem at the position, and D'Andre Swift could benefit from a reunion with his former offensive coordinator in Detroit.
9.) Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs remains one of the top running backs in the game, and as a result the Packers will have a reliable rushing attack. Quarterback Jordan Love has an array of young receivers around him, but consistency will be key with this group.
Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have all had big moments in spurts. Reed has been the best of the bunch, and finding a solid secondary option out of that group would be a big development. Green Bay also added Matthew Golden in the draft.
Love will also have a sturdy offensive line in front of him. He's had some issues with decision making, but if he recaptures his late-2023 form then the Packers will be a dangerous team.
8.) Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy is the X-factor for the Vikings in 2025. If he is the player the Vikings hope he can be right out of the gate, then the ceiling for this year's team grows immensely. He has all the tools a young quarterback could desire, namely All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Aside from Jefferson, McCarthy also has Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson to work with. Jordan Mason is a nice addition to a running back corps that also features veteran Aaron Jones, and the offensive line gained two nice veteran pieces in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries.
If McCarthy can replicate Sam Darnold's performance from a season ago, the Vikings become one of the NFC's most potent offenses. However, he could also endure some growing pains that could inhibit Minnesota's early progress.
7.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield's career revival with the Buccaneers has been a huge reason for the team's success in winning two-straight division championships. Bucky Irving proved to be a nice addition at running back last season, and Mike Evans had yet another 1,000-yard season.
Chris Godwin elected to remain in Tampa Bay despite free agent interest elsewhere, and the team also added one of the most pro-ready wideouts in this year's draft in Emeka Egbuka. The bookend tackles of Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke headline a solid offensive line, and Tampa Bay is once again expected to make noise in the NFC South in 2025.
6.) Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles' biggest move of the offseason was parting ways with veteran mainstay but oft-injured wideout Cooper Kupp and replacing him with Davante Adams. Now, Matthew Stafford and company are hoping that Adams rediscovers his old form.
Working alongside Adams will be Puka Nacua, one of the game's best young wide receivers. Kyren Williams is looking for another big season after rushing for 1,299 yards in 2024, and Blake Corum is a solid backup option.
If Stafford is still humming, the Rams will be a tough out. The Lions will make the trip to SoFi Stadium late in the year, and could see the best version of this team. However, if age and injuries become a factor, this could be a completely different team than the one currently set to take the field.
5.) Washington Commanders
The Lions won't have to be reminded of what they'll be up against in their Week 10 meeting with the Commanders, as Jayden Daniels and company gashed Detroit's defense in their Divisional Round upset.
Daniels has plenty of weapons, headlined by Terry McLaurin. Veterans Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz were among the game's best at their positions in their prime, however they haven't had the same effect in recent years.
If Samuel and Ertz perform at a high level and McLaurin is steady, Daniels could produce eye-popping numbers in 2025. He's a dual-threat passer, and the Commanders also have a solid running back duo in Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler.
4.) Cincinnati Bengals
With Joe Burrow at the helm and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins out wide, the Bengals have some of the most firepower in the entire league. With both recievers being big, physical options, Cincinnati can challenge defenses downfield on any snap.
Cincinnati also has Andrei Iosivas at its disposal, and he performed well when called upon. This team's array of powerful wideouts will give a team like the Lions, which plays a ton of press-man coverage, plenty of trouble.
Chase Brown will be looking to continue improving in his second full season as the primary back, and tight end Mike Gesicki will be a solid secondary option when teams are able to blanket the likes of Chase and Higgins.
3.) Kansas City Chiefs
Though age has begun to catch up to some of Kansas City's top options, the group led by Patrick Mahomes can never be counted out. Tight end Travis Kelce had a down year by his standards but remains one of the most productive at his position in the entire league.
Elsewhere, Xavier Worthy had a solid rookie year and his lightning speed will cause problems for opposing defenses. Rashee Rice is also in the mix, as is Hollywood Brown which gives Mahomes three speedy options to work with.
With Mahomes being as savvy as any quarterback in the league and having a flair for the dramatic, the Chiefs can never be counted out of any game.
2.) Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore has one of the most physical offensive lines and run games in the league, along with plenty of talented receivers surrounding the game's best dual-threat quarterback. Lamar Jackson is arguably a better runner than thrower, which makes him extremely difficult to prepare for.
In Derrick Henry, the Ravens have one of the game's stars in the backfield. Zay Flowers is a nice young receiver, and he pairs nicely with the likes of Rashod Bateman and journeyman DeAndre Hopkins.
Baltimore's run game and trademark physicality presents a tough challenge for the Lions, who have carved out a similar identity. It was rough for Detroit the last time these two teams met in Baltimore in 2023.
1.) Philadelphia Eagles
The top spot on this list belongs to the reigning champions, who eviscerated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season. Jalen Hurts is another solid dual-threat quarterback, and his strength paired with his dominant offensive line makes short-yardage situations all but impossible to stop.
Additionally, they have the NFL's best running back in Saquon Barkley, who surpassed 2,000 rushing yards last season in a career year. Surrounding this ground game are receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, who bring contrasting styles of power and speed to the table.
Despite the retirement of Jason Kelce last season, the Eagles still boast a talented offensive line centered around Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. Philadelphia has all the pieces to make another run in 2025.