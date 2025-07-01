Three Goals Lions Must Accomplish at Training Camp
The Detroit Lions are growing ever closer to the start of training camp, and as a result anticipation is growing as to what the 2025 team will be.
Expectations are high for a group that dominated in the regular season but ultimately came up short in a Divisional Round upset. As the team gears up for what it hopes to be a deep run, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered by the time training camp ends.
Here are three goals the Lions must accomplish by the conclusion of the training camp.
Solidify Frank Ragnow's replacement
The biggest question now facing the Lions will be finding a replacement for Frank Ragnow, who retired during the team's offseason program after holding down the center position for seven seasons.
The Lions are not without options in the wake of Ragnow's departure, as veteran Graham Glasgow has experience playing the position and the team has cross-trained Tate Ratledge throughout OTAs and rookie minicamp.
Evaluating these two, along with any others who intrigue the coaching staff such as Kingsley Eguakun or new free agent signing Trystan Colon, will be of utmost importance. Glasgow will be the leader of that pack at this stage, and could present the Lions with the least amount of risk heading into what they hope will be a championship season.
However, if Glasgow sputters or looks better at guard, the Lions will need to find an option they're comfortable with moving into the regular season.
Identify best option at backup quarterback
Hendon Hooker's third NFL season is his biggest yet. He got a taste of regular season action last year for the first time, though his appearances were in mop-up duty at the end of blowouts. Heading into his second full offseason and training camp, Hooker will need to leave the Lions feeling confident about his ability to contribute in a pinch.
For Hooker, the utmost priority will be to improve his timing and accuracy and succeed in leading the offense during his opportunities in the preseason. With four games on the slate this fall instead of three, he'll get ample opportunities to show growth.
If Hooker doesn't showcase this ability, the opportunity will be there for veteran Kyle Allen to usurp him as the team's backup. Jared Goff has been one of the league's most durable quarterbacks, but the team will need an option they feel comfortable with in the event of him going down with injury.
Ultimately, the Lions made a statement when they elevated Teddy Bridgewater to the backup spot ahead of Hooker in the Divisional Round last season. If Hooker wants to avoid that fate, he'll need to showcase his aptitude in an efficient matter throughout camp and the team's four preseason opportunities.
Prioritize rookie reps and get the most out of four preseason games
Having the Hall of Fame game on the schedule is an advantage for the Lions, as it allows them another chance to evaluate their young talent on roster. Given Campbell's track record, players like Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson will see little-to-no action.
As a result, the way is paved for the Lions' draft picks from this year to get much more action in the preseason. Players like Tyleik Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Tate Ratledge and Ahmed Hassanein could wind up playing big roles for the team down the stretch, and as a result it will be imperative to get them action in the games leading up to the regular season.
The Lions should maximize these chances as long as their rookies are healthy. TeSlaa should see plenty of targets, while Williams and Hassanein should be afforded chances to play on every down in the early stages of these games.
Detroit knows more than most the importance of depth after last season's injuries left them in need of reliable options. As a result, these young players should get opportunities with the hopes of having them ready when needed in the regular season.