Ranking Top Five Decisions Sheila Hamp Has Made as Lions Owner
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp has overseen one of the best stretches of football in the organization's history over the last two seasons.
In the five years since her tenure began, the Lions sputtered out of the gate but have enjoyed back-to-back division championship seasons. Hamp has played an integral role in this, as her commitment to helping to improve the organization has paid dividends.
Here is a ranking of Hamp's five most impactful decisions made since taking over as the Lions' owner five years ago.
5.) Hiring Chris Spielman
When the Lions elected to move on from general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, Hamp assembled a strong group to help find the next leaders of the organization. Included in this group, along with top personnel executives, was a franchise legend.
Chris Spielman had been working as a color commentator for FOX when the Lions came calling, and he wound up returning to the organization where he played eight of his 10 NFL seasons. An eventual inductee into the team's 'Pride of the Lions,' Spielman has been a valuable part of the organization.
The former standout linebacker instantly helped find Campbell and Holmes, as he was a part of the interview committee. He remains a huge part of the organization, particularly on the personnel side, and has helped build the roster along with playing a big role in the front office as a special adviser to team president
4.) Mending relationship with Calvin Johnson
When Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson retired, it came as a shock to the fan base. Moreso, it also created a rift between Johnson and the organization over a dispute over the remaining money in his contract.
As a result, Johnson was at odds with the organization after having to pay back $1.6 million of his remaining signing bonus. The rift resulted in him being away from the team for a lengthy period, before he began returning to the mix with appearances at minicamp and training camp practices.
Over the last two years, Johnson has once again become a focal point of the organization. He was inducted into the Pride of the Lions last season in the team's Monday Night Football win over Seattle, and can be frequently seen prior to games on the sidelines.
3.) Firing Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn
Hamp and her mother Martha elected to retain Quinn and Patricia for the 2020 season, which was not greatly received by the fan base after two rough years to begin their respective tenures. However, Hamp put high expectations on the team for the impending campaign.
When things soured and the team was beaten soundly on Thanksgiving by the Houston Texans, Hamp elected to fire the tandem and move on from the struggles of that era.
It was a bold decision in her first year at the helm, and as such she demonstrated that she would be willing to make tough decisions in the best interests of the team. The replacements for Patricia and Quinn, Campbell and Holmes, have worked out nicely.
2.) Investing in the organization
Hamp has been a force behind making several important decisions to invigorate and improve the overall experience for players and members of the coaching staff. She is clearly invested in the day-to-day operations of the team, which has been an important part of the team's success.
The team has made many improvements to the Allen Park facility, which has in turn helped the fan experience at training camp practices as well as the player experience. Most notably, the team just renovated the locker room at their practice facility.
Her demonstrations of desire to help boost the organization's spirits has been notable. Hamp has made it clear that she desires to make Detroit a destination for free agents.
1.) Hiring Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell
In Holmes and Campbell, the Lions have found two leaders capable of leading them to the top of the proverbial mountain. While the start to their tenure was rocky, it was the result of a thorough rebuild that has since yielded strong results.
The Lions poached Holmes from the Los Angeles Rams' front office, where he had worked his way up the ranks into a leadership role on the college scouting side. He had been in the role since 2013, and has proven to be a keen evaluator of talent based on his drafting track record since taking over.
Meanwhile, Campbell was the tight ends coach and assistant head coach under Sean Payton in New Orleans for five seasons. He had been learning the ins and outs of being a head coach, and as such was well prepared for the opportunity.
Moreover, both had the necessary hunger to lead an organization in desperate need of new fire. The results have been solid, as they've teamed up to lead the team to consecutive division titles and within a game of the Super Bowl in 2023.