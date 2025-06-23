On This Date: Lions Get Best Owner in Franchise History
Five years ago Monday, the Detroit Lions made a massive change that has since led to a renaissance.
On June 23, 2020, the organization made a transition in ownership from Martha Firestone Ford to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp. Heading into that season, which was made difficult by the emergence of the COVID pandemic, Hamp had high expectations for then-coach Matt Patricia.
While the first year was turbulent, Hamp's tenure as owner has largely been successful and is associated with what has become a golden era of Lions football.
Hamp and her family decided to retain the tandem of general manager Bob Quinn and Patricia after a 2019 season in which the team finished 3-12-1. However, she eventually made the move to part ways with both after a dismal 4-7 start to the 2020 campaign.
This decision ultimately led to a move that has since shaped the organization and its journey to becoming Super Bowl contenders.
First, Hamp brought in franchise legend Chris Spielman to aid with their search for Quinn and Patricia's replacements. Partnering with team president Rod Wood and Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner, Hamp created a quartet that was set on restoring the metaphorical roar.
It's well documented that the organization landed on Brad Holmes as GM and Dan Campbell as head coach to lead the organization. Shortly after, the team made another franchise-altering move in trading longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a package of draft picks.
The returns were not immediate, as the Lions were aided by a strong finish in a 3-13-1 record in the first year of the Holmes and Campbell era.
Then, the team started the following season 1-5 and optimism was dwindling. However, Hamp called an impromptu press conference to come to the aid of the team's leaders. She defended Holmes and Campbell, explaining her confidence in the pair and their ability to handle the adversity.
Since then, the Lions are 35-10 in regular season games. Detroit went on an 8-2 spurt to close the 2022 season and finished one game out of the playoffs due to a tiebreaker. They've won the division title in each of the last two seasons, including a historic 2024 season in which they went 15-2 and earned the top seed in the NFC.
Throughout this new era of Lions football, Hamp has been a centerpiece. Holmes and Campbell have routinely praised the owner for her football accumen and willingness to help the organization with whatever is needed.
She has willingly participated in the team's every day operations, and appears to have good relationships with players on the roster. With her involvement, it's clear that she has endeared herself to the players and fan base alike.
Hamp has overseen one of the best recent eras of Lions football, and it all began five years ago on Monday.