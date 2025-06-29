Five Reasons Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Win 2025 NFL MVP
The Detroit Lions feature one of the NFL's best wide receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Throughout his career, St. Brown has continued to evolve as a player. While some view him as a slot-exclusive player, he has shown that he can win on the outside as well as dominate from the slot as a well-rounded player.
As a result, St. Brown could put himself in the MVP mix with another strong year. If the Lions are once again one of the league's best, and St. Brown is a big part of it, then perhaps he would be viewed as the NFL's Most Valuable Player.
Here are five reasons why St. Brown could wind up being the NFL MVP in 2025.
Relentless work ethic
St. Brown has showcased an insatiable work ethic throughout his career, and this has fueled him to keep improving. The wideout has consistently gotten better throughout his career, which could set him up to have an even bigger season in 2025.
The USC product will be a difference-making force once again for the Lions' offense as Jared Goff's top option. If he's able to surpass his previous career-high numbers in receptions and receiving yards, he will warrant consideration for the top honors as it will set him up to be one of the most productive receivers in the league.
Connection with Jared Goff
Goff and St. Brown have struck up an elite connection over their four years working together, and this matchup shows no signs of slowing down. Together, the two have fueled the Lions into becoming one of the league's best offenses,
Because this pairing is so strong, the Lions' offensive production has been elite. With the offense being one of the league's most prolific, St. Brown will likely garner national attention with his performance.
Even with Jameson Williams emerging as a strong secondary option and downfield threat, the Lions will always lean on St. Brown in the crucial situations.
All-Pro status
St. Brown is already a high-profile name in the league, as he has twice been named a First Team All-Pro. Because of this, a strong season would not come as a surprise and would instead vault him into the conversation for being one of the league's most valuable players.
Simply put, St. Brown's ability is the lifeblood of the Lions' offense. His value is maybe the highest of any player outside of Goff and offensive tackle Penei Sewell for Detroit, and as such another big season would indicate that to the league.
Because St. Brown is already in the conversation as one of the league's best, he could warrant serious MVP consideration with another big showing in 2025.
High profile matchups
Another element of gaining MVP consideration is performing at your best when the lights are brightest. The Lions will have plenty of chances to go up against the league's best this year, with road games against Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington among others.
Because of this, St. Brown will get the opportunity to show the world that he can compete at an elite level against the NFL's best competition. Being frequently showcased in primetime will also help elevate his national profile.
Should St. Brown dominate against the likes of Kansas City and Philadelphia, he will be confirmed as one of the league's top skill position talents and as a result garner more attention towards a potential MVP campaign.
Lions' team success
Ultimately, team success will play a big role in who ultimately is voted as this year's MVP. The Lions are not a surprise breakout team but rather viewed as one of the best, so his production will be viewed in a serious light.
In 2013, Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson did not gain serious MVP momentum despite breaking the NFL's receiving yards record with 1,964. Where St. Brown differs is that he could have elite-level production on a team that is chasing a Super Bowl.
As long as the Lions continue to perform at a high level, and St. Brown is a big part of it, then the fifth-year wideout will be in the mix to earn MVP honors.