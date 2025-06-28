OL, DE Top List of Available Free Agents Who Could Help Lions
The Detroit Lions are regarded as having one of the most well-rounded rosters in the entire NFL, but as with any team, some needs remain.
Ahead of training camp, the Lions would benefit from the presence of some extra veteran talent to either fill gaps on the depth chart or provide competition.
Lions Wire assembled a list of players who could be helpful additions to Detroit's roster in training camp, which included multiple names who have been popular fits for the organization throughout the offseason.
This list included defensive end Za'Darius Smith and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff. Both players are among the best still available and would fit at positions of need for Detroit.
With Frank Ragnow's retirement and Graham Glasgow potentially sliding to center, adding a veteran like Scherff would help as the other two top guard options each having one or less years of NFL experience.
Scherff's veteran prowess would be a massive asset, as it could ease the stress on the development of either Christian Mahogany or Tate Ratledge.
"The veteran guard remains a durable bedrock presence at guard," wrote Jeff Risdon. "While he's no longer the perennial Pro Bowler he was in his Washington heyday, the 33-year-old Scherff still played strong all-around ball in Jacksonville the last few seasons. He'd be a natural plug-and-play replacement for Kevin Zeitler at right guard."
Other names listed include defensive end Matt Judon, tight end Gerald Everett and cornerback Mike Hilton. Judon is looking to bounce back from a down year in Atlanta last year, but prior to that was one of the most productive pass-rushers in the game.
"Judon bagged 15.5 sacks playing OLB for New England in 2022 and was leading the NFL in sacks in 2023 before suffering a torn biceps in Week 4," Risdon penned. "The Detroit native didn't click in Atlanta in 2024 (no one did!), but if he's got a late-career rebound in him, Judon's length and craftiness at EDGE are exactly what the Lions covet at the position."
