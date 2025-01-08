Odds: Lions Are Super Bowl Favorite
Dan Campbell guided the Lions to a regular season to remember in 2024.
Under his watch, Detroit won a franchise-record 15 games, and captured back-to-back NFC North division crowns and the NFC's No. 1 seed for the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Plus, Campbell oversaw a Lions team that swept its divisional opponents for the very first time and produced a franchise-best 564 points and 6,962 total net yards.
If that wasn't impressive enough, remember that Detroit achieved all these notable feats with a league-high number of players on injured reserve, including as many as 21 individuals on IR late in the season.
Throughout the 18-week campaign, the Lions overcame adverse circumstances every step of the way, and Campbell, with his never-say-never attitude, was a big reason why.
The fourth-year NFL head coach is easily one of the best leaders and motivators of men in the game today. Subsequently, it comes as no surprise that Campbell is one of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year in 2024.
In fact, DraftKings presently has him slotted for the second-best odds (+300) to win the award. The only NFL head man with better odds to take home the award is the Vikings’ Kevin O'Connell (-450). O'Connell led Minnesota to a 14-3 record and a second-place finish in the NFC North in 2024.
Lions’ Super Bowl odds
Campbell’s gritty group is the definition of battle tested as it enters the postseason. It went 6-2 against playoff-bound teams in 2024, with two wins each against the Vikings and the Packers.
Detroit is also equipped with the experience of having played in the NFC Championship Game a season ago. Although the Lions suffered a devastating loss to the 49ers in the aforementioned contest, it should, at the very least, serve as an extra source of motivation for Campbell & Co.
To no surprise, the Lions – which possess home-field advantage throughout the playoffs – are one of the popular picks to win Super Bowl LIX.
Additionally, according to DraftKings, they are the current odds-on favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end, with +280 odds. Per DraftKings, the Chiefs (+350) and the Ravens (+600) presently have the second-and-third-best odds, respectively, to win the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIX is set to be played on Sunday, Feb. 9, at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
