'Take It To Next Level': Amon-Ra St. Brown Challenges Lions Fans

St. Brown wants even better environment at Ford Field than Rams game last year.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) records a video on a cellphone in celebration of their win against Vikings
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) records a video on a cellphone in celebration of their win against Vikings / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are expecting Ford Field to be one of the most electric environments to play a football game in next weekend.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recalled just how energetic the atmosphere was against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Now that the Lions have home field advantage all throughout the playoffs, St. Brown is challenging fans to bring even more energy than last year in the postseason.

"Shout out to the to the fans. We need you guys. We really need you guys in two weeks. We don't know who we're playing yet, but we need you to bring more energy than the Rams game," St. Brown said on the latest St. Brown Bros podcast. "Can you guys please do that for me? We're going to need you guys loud. Please. You guys have been so great all year, but you guys got to take it to the next level. This is the playoffs. It's do or die. I do challenge you guys to be louder than you were against the Rams last year, because that Rams game was the craziest s**t I've ever seen."

Detroit was able to defeat the Rams last year to win their first playoff game in decades.

"It was the most lit game I have ever been a part of in my life," St. Brown said. "This next game, just please, I know you guys are going to bring that energy."

Dan Campbell opened his only media session of the week praising fans and the advantages playing at Ford Field gives his team.

“Let’s start with our fans, that was a great environment. We knew it would be, but it was electric in there and our fans, they play a factor in that," Campbell said. "They played a factor the other day and it’s hard to communicate and you can feel it in there and we appreciate it.

"And I do believe it really is an advantage. It’s a home field advantage and not everybody gets it, and we do and I’m glad that we earned that. So, fired up for us, fired up for the fans, we get two more here so that’s exciting."

