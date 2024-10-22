Report: Jameson Williams Faces Two-Game Suspension
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, according to ESPN.
Detroit's speedy wideout could miss the upcoming home game against the Tennesse Titans and the following contest on the road against the Green Bay Packers. He would be eligible to return against the Houston Texans in Week 10.
Last year, the 2022 No. 12 overall pick was originally suspended six games for violating the league's gambling policy. However, he only missed the first four games after the league changed its policy. It has not been reported what substance Williams used that caused the violation.
Williams was starting to find his groove in Detroit's offense this season, as his connection with quarterback Jared Goff was growing.
Detroit's offense was counting on Williams to be an explosive, deep-threat option. During the offseason, the 23-year-old and Goff spent time together in Los Angeles working on route-running and honing in on their timing.
Williams had a strong training camp and started his third-season producing at the level the team needed. He has posted 361 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions. In his career, he has caught 42 passes for 756 yards and six touchdowns.
Detroit has started the 2024 season with a 5-1 record.
Against the Vikings, Williams was only able to record one reception for a four-yard loss. With him sidelined, the Lions could call upon Kalif Raymond, Allen Robinson or Isaiah Williams to play bigger roles alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tim Patrick.
The Lions also have Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tom Kennedy on the practice squad. Kennedy was elevated for each of Detroit's first two games this season and can be elevated one more time before the Lions would be forced to sign him to the active roster.
According to ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard, "Jameson Williams is disappointed with the current suspension but says he has no choice but to take it on the chin.”
Williams expressed, “I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with the my brothers ASAP soon as possible."