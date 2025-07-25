Report: Lions Had 'Dialogue' About Signing Former Falcons Defender
The Detroit Lions appear moderately interested in adding to their defensive end rotation.
On Friday, Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett reported the team had 'dialogue' about signing veteran outside linebacker Matthew Judon.
As Birkett explained, "The Lions have had dialogue about signing four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, a free agent West Bloomfield High and Grand Valley State product who had 5½ sacks for the Atlanta Falcons last season."
Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about the team's potential interest in an external defender, as there still remain question marks regarding who is playing opposite of Aidan Hutchinson and who will be tasked with generating sacks.
Marcus Davenport was signed to a one-year contract and is the presumed starter opposite of the former No. 2 overall pick.
“Just worried about evaluating the guys we got here right now," Campbell said Friday before practice. "We’ve got a good crop of guys in here, young players. We’re about to go see what we can pull out of them, see what we can develop, see what comes from it and we’ll take it from there."
Player to watch
A player the coaching staff has wanted to see perform in pads is defensive end Nate Lynn. The 23-year-old has flashed in the early portion of training camp.
“Tremendous athlete. A lot of tools, a lot of gifts. Our front office did a tremendous job a year ago going out and finding him. He’s a phenomenal player," said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "He’s built for the city, but it’s about going out and doing it. You know you can flash, that’s a word you use, and it’s something I told him outright front, you flashed a lot, but I’m not looking for flash. I’m looking for consistency down in and down out.
"You have to earn the right to be able to flash those pass rushes, and how do you do it? By first, second down setting hard edges, showing that you can play big in the run game, and then affording yourself those situational situations where he can go and flash," Sheppard continued. "He has juice, and he definitely has athleticism, and I’m looking forward to seeing him in live action this preseason.”
Detroit also features Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu and Ahmed Hassanein, all of which are battling for playing time and to move up the depth chart.
Al-Quadin Muhammad and Josh Paschal are battling injuries and Levi Onwuzurike has been lost for the entire 2025 NFL season.