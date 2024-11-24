Report: Lions Have 'Significant Interest' in Daniel Jones
The Detroit Lions have Jared Goff entrenched as their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, according to reports, they could have interest in adding some depth at the position ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.
The Lions are reportedly expected to be among the teams to pursue recently waived quarterback Daniel Jones, who is expected to clear waivers on Monday. Jones was waived by the New York Giants on Friday after being benched in favor of Tommy DeVito.
Other teams believed to have interest in Jones include the Ravens, 49ers and Vikings. While Jones has struggled mightily this year, he does have some appeal as a veteran who has started for parts of six NFL seasons. He could make a decision as soon as the coming week as to where he will continue playing in 2024.
Several pundits believe Jones has interest in joining a contender, rather than going to a team with quarterback issues where he could be instantly inserted as the starter.
As it stands, the Lions have second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker as the backup to Goff. Hooker has appeared in three games this year during mop-up duty, completing six-of-nine passes for 62 yards. Hooker was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jones has started 69 games since entering the league as the sixth overall pick in the 2019 Draft. His best campaign came in 2022, when he threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against just five interceptions while also rushing for 708 yards.
Through 10 games in 2024, Jones had led the Giants to a 2-8 record while throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.